Super League 2026 is upon us – and there is really only one way to truly herald the arrival of a new season: with the dreaded predictions panel.

Last year, we’re pretty open in admitting we got it badly wrong – though would anyone have tipped a Hull KR treble?

With a new signing of our own on board for the new season, we think we’ll fare a bit better this time around. So here is how all four of our team think the season will play out, who will win what: and crucially, the line-up of the 1-14 for 2026..

Aaron Bower

⁠Grand Final winners: Leeds Rhinos

⁠⁠Challenge Cup winners: Wigan Warriors

Man of Steel: Bevan French

Top try-scorer: Lewis Martin

Hot take: Leigh Leopards to miss the play-offs

1. Hull KR

2. Leeds Rhinos

3. Wigan Warriors

4. St Helens

5. Hull FC

6. Wakefield Trinity

7. Leigh Leopards

8. Catalans Dragons

9. Castleford Tigers

10. Warrington Wolves

11. Huddersfield Giants

12. York Knights

13. Toulouse Olympique

14. Bradford Bulls

Strap yourselves in. I’ll start from the bottom – I think you could throw a blanket over the bottom four and put them in any order. They were tough to split, in truth. I think there will be a clear gap between that quartet and then another three teams: Warrington, Castleford and Catalans.

The Tigers will improve under Ryan Carr – they simply can’t not. I remain unconvinced by the recruitment at Warrington and with such a turnover at Catalans, they’re very difficult to predict.

Leigh missing the play-offs sounds bold but they’re only a couple of key injuries away from being in real trouble; however, I don’t think there’s much between them, Hull and Wakefield: the latter two have improved well in terms of recruitment.

There’s a clear top three – Hull KR, Leeds and Wigan. Rovers might start slow with Vegas and the World Club Challenge but they will still be too good to finish top. And in the interests of being fair I’ve given all that trio a trophy. The big one goes to Leeds – I think they’ll be stronger for last season’s heartache and another year under Brad Arthur. It genuinely is one of the most open seasons I can remember for some time, though.

Matt Shaw

⁠Grand Final winners: Hull KR

⁠⁠Challenge Cup winners: Wakefield Trinity

Man of Steel: Jez Litten

Top try-scorer: Jai Field

Hot take: St Helens to miss the play-offs

1. Leigh Leopards

2. Leeds Rhinos

3. Hull KR

4. Wigan Warriors

5. Hull FC

6. Wakefield Trinity

7. St Helens

8. Warrington Wolves

9. Catalans Dragons

10. Huddersfield Giants

11. Castleford Tigers

12. Toulouse Olympique

13. Bradford Bulls

14. York Knights

I appear to be in the minority backing Leigh Leopards for a great season, but I think they’ve recruited superbly and have a resourceful squad. Hull KR’s inevitable post-Vegas blip and Wigan’s lack of depth, for me, sees them drop down the table over 27 rounds, and with that, I think Leigh have a great opportunity to win the League Leaders’ Shield this year.

But I’ll still be backing Hull KR for the Grand Final, I think they’ll come good when it matters and defend their crown at Old Trafford. Against who? Who knows.

My hot take is St Helens missing the play-offs. A great squad it make be but that’s overlooking others and with such a huge change at the club, there is history across Super League that things get worse before they get better, and I think that happens this term.

At the bottom, York’s lack of strength in the middle is a concern for me, and so I have them bottom.

Ben Olawumi

⁠Grand Final winners: Leeds Rhinos

⁠⁠Challenge Cup winners: St Helens

Man of Steel: Lachie Miller

Top try-scorer: Lewis Martin

Hot take: Hull KR will fail to make the Grand Final.

1. Wigan Warriors

2. Leeds Rhinos

3. Hull KR

4. St Helens

5. Hull FC

6. Leigh Leopards

7. Warrington Wolves

8. Wakefield Trinity

9. Catalans Dragons

10. Castleford Tigers

11. Bradford Bulls

12. Toulouse Olympique

13. York Knights

14. Huddersfield Giants

I think the top four are almost nailed on, regardless of what order they end up in. But I do think Hull KR’s hectic start to the year with the World Club Challenge and Las Vegas will eventually catch up with them, hence why I’ve put them third. Luckily, we don’t have to predict the play-offs, but my hot take is for the Robins to miss out on a third consecutive Grand Final appearance.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the teams I’ve put fifth to ninth battling it out for those final two spots in the play-offs, including Leigh, who I’m not sure will do as well as some think they will. The Leopards have been ravaged by injures, and may well get off to a slow start, has their squad improved enough to really challenge?

As for those I’ve got below ninth, I actually think it will be quite tight down at the bottom. I had to pick someone to take the wooden spoon, so Huddersfield get it after a dreadful few years. You fear another injury-hit campaign might be a step too far for Luke Robinson to contend with, but of course I hope that isn’t the case!

It’s worth noting I dropped the positions of both Bradford and Toulouse in my actual prediction from the one I had in my head just a few weeks ago. The Bulls will score loads, but concede loads too, and seeing Olympique’s squad numbers, I’m not sure their roster is strong enough to warrant any higher a finish than 12th.

Louis Chapman-Coombe

⁠Grand Final winners: Hull KR

⁠⁠Challenge Cup winners: Leeds Rhinos

Man of Steel: Mikey Lewis

Top try-scorer: Lewis Martin

Hot take: Wigan Warriors to miss out on Grand Final

1. Hull KR

2. Leeds Rhinos

3. Wigan Warriors

4. St Helens

5. Wakefield Trinity

6. Leigh Leopards

7. Hull FC

8. Warrington Wolves

9. Catalans Dragons

10. Castleford Tigers

11. Huddersfield Giants

12. York Knights

13. Bradford Bulls

14. Toulouse Olympique

Like my colleagues, I think the top four is already pretty clear heading into the new season. I still think Hull KR will be the team to beat this season, given they have done some smart bits of recruitment on top of their already strong squad, but they do have a tough start to the campaign. Leeds Rhinos could again be set to climb the table, usurping Wigan Warriors into the top two, while Matt Peet’s side and St Helens round off my top four grouping.

Wakefield have again made some lovely signings, and if those recruits gel with the already exciting squad and fit in with the gameplan, then they could be a dark horse to watch this year. For me, the battle for sixth will be incredibly close, with some big hitters likely to miss out. At the moment, I have Leigh just ahead of the likes of Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Catalans, but they could genuinely finish in any order. That’s probably a sign of genuine strength in this competition, too.

The bottom five do seem pretty clear-cut at the time of writing, I hate to say. Castleford and Huddersfield should be better than last year, but the three promoted sides will likely finish at the summit. I’d be inclined to say York Knights will probably finish above Bradford Bulls and Toulouse, though.