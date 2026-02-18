Brad Day has joined Oldham for the remainder of 2026, with the Roughyeds becoming the veteran’s third club of the year after the finance-related demises of both Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers.

Back-rower Day began his career in Super League with Castleford Tigers, and has over 200 senior appearances to his name, with the bulk of those coming in the second tier.

A stalwart of the Championship, the 31-year-old racked up over 100 games across three stints at Featherstone and had expected to remain a Rovers player in 2026 before they entered administration, seeing their membership revoked by the RFL as a result.

The veteran then moved on to fellow Championship outfit Halifax, and played three games for the Panthers before they were forced to begin liquidation proceedings, with the RFL also revoking their membership.

Left without a club again, he has now found a new home across the Pennines at Oldham – who will officially become the seventh club of his career and third of 2026 when he makes his debut for them.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Championship stalwart Brad Day lands Oldham move following Halifax Panthers’ demise

Day has put pen to paper on a deal which runs until the end of the 2026 season with the Roughyeds.

He said: “It has been a funny old month.

“What happened at Halifax obviously wasn’t the best situation, but I am glad to get something sorted pretty quick. I am pretty sure I will get on well with these boys, and I can’t wait to get ripped in.

“I like to think I am hard working, I put all my effort out on the field and I run a pretty good line as well. I know a few of the lads, so I already have an understanding of how we play and I am hoping to get on the scoreboard pretty quick.”

Oldham themselves have gone through some change already this season, seeing Director of Rugby Mike Ford depart and assistant Alan Kilshaw promoted into the head coach role.

On the field, they have managed to win three of their four games across all competitions so far, losing only to title favourites London Broncos in the Championship and progressing into the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

Day could make his debut this weekend against Widnes Vikings, and head coach Kilshaw added: “Brad is a real quality player.

“He has been in the Championship for a number of years now and played in some really good sides.

“He offers a bit of punch and strike on an edge and he can also play in the middle, so he is going to add depth to our already strong squad.”