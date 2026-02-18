Jake Wardle has suffered a Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) injury and will be sidelined for the next three months, Wigan Warriors have confirmed.

Warriors centre Wardle had scored four tries across their first two competitive games of the season, including one in their Super League opener away at Castleford Tigers last weekend.

But early on in that game at The Jungle, which Wigan went on to win 26-16, Wardle picked up his MCL injury upon impact: and will now require surgery to fix the issue.

Wigan confirmed the news of Wardle’s injury on Wednesday afternoon, shortly before Matt Peet’s pre-match press conference ahead of their Round 2 clash at home against Hull FC this weekend.

On Wardle, head coach Peet detailed: “He’s going to have an operation as soon as possible. It’s disappointing to lose Jake, he did it very early in the game, it was an impact injury.

“To get through that game with the damage he had to his knee, I’m very proud of him, he helped us to get two (competition) points. A typical rugby league player.

“This isn’t any worse because he stayed on. It was an impact in the first half, he strapped it up and played on, and his MCL was loose at the end of the game.

“The scans say he needs to have an operation.”

Halifax-born Wardle has been with the Warriors since the start of the 2023 campaign, scoring 49 tries in 95 appearances across all competitions for the Cherry and Whites to date and establishing himself among the best centres in Super League.

The England international’s replacement appears set, with Peet saying: ” “This is how players get their opportunities, we can’t have a lot of complaints.

“We understand it’s part of a year and that’s why you put your squad together.

“It’s unfortunate for Jake, I wish I had him every week because he’s a fantastic player, but the important thing now is that when he does come back, he’s ready to have a good season.

“We have a few options (to slot in as Wardle’s replacement). Dayon Sambou has been training very well and he’d probably be our next back in, so he’s at the front of the queue.”