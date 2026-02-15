After lengthy discussions at Love Rugby League towers, here is our Super League Team of the Week after round one of the 2026 season!

There were a number of outstanding individual displays over the weekend in the top flight, making our job in terms of selection a very difficult one.

Without further ado, here is our Super League 13, with seven clubs represented.

1 Cai Taylor-Wray (Warrington Wolves)

A supremely good weekend for full-backs in round one, with Will Pryce, Bailey Hodgson, Charlie Staines, Jai Field and Olly Ashall-Bott all impressing, but we’ve got Wire man Cai Taylor-Wray ahead. He was simply electric in his side’s win over St Helens, grabbing a lovely try alongside a strong tally of 235 metres from 15 carries. A lot was expected of him after being given the 1 shirt, but he seems to be living up to it.

2 Tommy Makinson (Catalans Dragons)

The ever-classy winger looks to be a major part of this new-look Catalans side this season, and he enjoyed a fine start to the 2026 season with a very complete try-scoring effort against Huddersfield Giants. He consistently went looking for work in attack, making 111 metres from his 18 carries ball-in-hand, and backed that up with a good try for his troubles. Zach Eckersley was not far behind, though.

3 Toby King (Warrington Wolves)

Another tough call, with Catalans’ Solomone Faataape going well in their win over Huddersfield, but King just edges in ahead. The England international was a consistent presence in Wire’s attack in the win over St Helens, which will please Sam Burgess no end, given the leadership role he will likely take in this squad this year, chipping in with a tidy 125 metres from 14 carries in the process and grabbing a try along the way.

4 Sam Wood (York Knights)

York stole the headlines after their win against reigning champions Hull KR on Thursday, and the former Robin was a big part of that. His brace was the highlight of his display, but he also added serious strike to their backline that caused his former side all sorts of issues, ending the night with 86 metres from 15 carries. Romeo Tropis and Reubenn Rennie also went well for Toulouse.

5 Paul Ulberg (Toulouse Olympique)

It was a good weekend for the newly promoted French side, and Paul Ulberg had a big part to play in that. Always found himself in the right place to make something happen in attack, reflected in his tally of 130 metres from 16 carries, and got himself on the scoreboard as a result. Harvey Barron was a close second, with a try-scoring effort for Hull FC.

6 Lewis Dodd (Catalans Dragons)

Seems a refreshed and rejuvenated player in the South of France after a torrid spell down under, and he takes a deserving place in this Team of the Week. He just seemed to have a real control over his side’s attack that was potentially lacking last season, and became an ever-increasing part of their win. His half-back partner, Toby Sexton, also impressed on debut, which bodes well for Catalans moving forward.

7 Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

The first of three Leopards in this side after their strong win against Leeds, and Lachlan Lam was once again the heartbeat of their high-powered attack. Things just seemed to happen around him throughout the 80 minutes on Friday night, with Lam pulling the strings and getting them playing in the right areas, while also offering a threat ball-in-hand himself. Marc Sneyd’s kicking was also pivotal for Warrington.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

8 Patrick Mago (Wigan Warriors)

His introduction was the rocketfuel that powered Wigan to victory, with Mago making a huge impact upon his arrival. He quickly threw himself into the battle up front and made a healthy 118 metres from his 12 carries, made even more impressive when you factor in he played the second-least amount of minutes of any Wigan player on the day. A real statement performance, which gets him in over Toafofoa Sipley in the process.

9 Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards)

Joining Kumuls and Leigh teammate in the spine is Edwin Ipape, who just gets in over Paul McShane this weekend. The Leopards ace was at the very peak of his powers in their win on Friday night, making 106 metres from 18 carries ball-in-hand alongside a healthy tackle count of 23, which just reflects how important he is for Adrian Lam’s side. His try was also a fitting reward for his efforts.

10 Paul Vaughan (York Knights)

A massive performance from York’s headline recruit, which sees him beat out opposite man Jai Whitbread into our squad. He just stepped up to the plate against a really strong KR pack with an all-court effort, making 33 tackles and 99 metres from 13 carries along the way, and just seemed hungry to make a difference for his side.

11 Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Hopefully, this is a sign that Junior Nsemba is back to his best after a quiet end to 2025 for the England international. Just seemed to pop up at the right place at the right time to make something happen for his side against a stubborn Castleford side, and always seemed to make the positive choice. He was particularly noticeable in defence, with 22 tackles to his name. Mathieu Jussaume also made a big difference for Toulouse.

12 Joe Batchelor (Hull FC)

A strong Super League debut for his new employers, showing just why they were so keen to bring him over from St Helens. Batchellor just led from the front with his actions in defence, making a joint-team-high tackle count of 32 for his troubles, and his try early in the day helped settle his side after Bradford’s fast start. Ben Condon also impressed for Catalans.

13 Joe Ofahengaue (Leigh Leopards)

The Leigh forward looked right at home in his new position, starting at loose forward for the first time since 2024. He just offered real steel and punch to their pack against a pretty loaded Leeds unit as well, chipping in with 20 tackles and 69 metres from nine carries. Yusuf Aydin can feel unlucky to miss out here, though.

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

Championship round-up: Salford make history as trio continue perfect starts

Wakefield coach hits out at ‘not good enough’ refereeing display in Toulouse loss

Castleford v Wigan: Five takeaways as ‘far from perfect’ Warriors edge a win but Ryan Carr’s Tigers ‘take shape’

1895 Cup draw made as Championship clubs discover opponents and format explained