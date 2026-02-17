Love Rugby League are delighted to confirm the launch of an all-new podcast – with the first episode available watch now on YouTube.

To coincide with the start of the new Super League season, we will be bringing you a weekly show throughout 2026 that tackles the biggest issues not only from the weekend’s action, but the inside line on the stories that are dominating the sport’s agenda.

Presented by Matt Shaw and Aaron Bower, two of the leading journalists in the game, they will leave no stone unturned in a bid to keep you up-to-date with all the big rugby league talking points.

Episode one is now live, and covers a whole host of topics including:

St Helens’ turbulent opening weekend, their defeat to Warrington Wolves and the exit of CEO Mike Rush: what happens next at the club both on and off the field?

This Thursday’s World Club Challenge, analysing Hull KR’s chances after their defeat to York Knights – and Mikey Lewis’ role after his sin-binning on the opening night

The competitive nature of a 14-team Super League – were we wrong about our fears that there would be too many blow-outs?

All the inside information and exclusive updates ahead of a crucial salary cap meeting this week

Watch now on YouTube and make sure to subscribe so you can be first to watch all the latest new episodes each week!

Matt and Aaron will also be taking your questions throughout the course of the 2026 season too. To get involved in the show, keep an eye on our social media accounts to send in your rugby league queries.