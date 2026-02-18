Super League clubs will discuss the salary cap today with a variety of clubs set to push their ideas for spending moving forward – and Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has explained what he would do to drive the game forward.

The Warriors are understood to be one club keen to see the salary cap increase, though there are others who believe the sport is spending too much on players.

Those thoughts are set to be shared today, and while no decision will be made in today’s meeting, there will be a better idea of where clubs sit in the debate ahead of further conversations later in the year.

As for Peet, he believes the focus needs to be on ensuring the sport can support younger players financially during the early stages of their career.

“It’s complex, that’s the first thing I’ll say, it’s multi-faceted,” Peet told Love Rugby League.

“We need to make sure that the solution is answering the right questions if that makes sense, so what’s the ambition of the game? Is it growth? Is it development? Is it retaining talent? Is it helping England win? And then we design a salary cap system to fit it.

“Me personally, I’d say it’s all of the above, we want clubs to be sustainable, we want clubs to be ambitious and promoting growth. I think there should be some recognition for developing English qualified players and homegrown talent, so for me, a system that rewards all those things would be the right one, sustainability has to be right at the top of the list, but I also think that there needs to be room for ambition, and if clubs are driving things forward in terms of revenue, ticket sales, merchandise, and bringing money in, I think it should be theirs to reinvest and help protect talent from the NRL.”

With the salary cap in the NRL consistently rising and more teams entering their competition, Peet is concerned that Super League is going to lose more talent if changes aren’t made.

“They are only going to use us as a feeder system more, and I think every club in Super League will be feeling that threat now around the young talent and we’re no different. Some of our players who are yet to play first-team receive offers, receive phone calls, you probably only have to have a few good games in a scholarship now and you’ll be on the radars of NRL clubs, so I do feel we need some protection and also some reward for developing those players.

“The overseas quota has been lifted, so you will get to a point where it makes more sense to bring a 30-year-old Q Cup player and pay him 50 grand, rather than give a 21-year-old 50 grand who might be looking to move on the year after. That won’t be a route that we go down, but I understand why clubs would. Like I said, I think we’ve got to make sure we’re answering the right question.”

Peet added: “It’s quite a frightening reality that lads are catching the eye in scholarship games. We should take it as a compliment that our players do have the quality to go over there and add something, but we’ve also got to question why people would pay us more for a TV deal when we don’t invest, and we don’t grow our own game and our own salary cap. So TV deal, attendances, new eyes for me – it all relies on keeping some of the talent in this country, and it is a concern, but it is also a credit to our own junior pathways and community game in England.”