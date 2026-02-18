Former Wigan Warriors youngster Hamza Butt has joined Swinton Lions for the remainder of the 2026 campaign following a successful trial with the Championship club.

19-year-old Butt made history when he linked up with Wigan’s youth system, believed to be the Warriors’ first-ever player from a British-Asian background.

Born in Nelson, the centre represented Keighley Albion, Wigan St Judes and Leigh Miners Rangers as a junior as well as playing rugby union for Burnley RUFC prior to linking up with the Warriors.

The teenager did not register a first-team appearance for the Super League heavyweights before departing at the end of last season, and still awaits his senior debut in the game, but will now get his opportunity to make that bow with Swinton.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Former Wigan Warriors young gun lands Championship deal for 2026 following trial

The Lions announced Butt’s arrival following a successful trial via social media earlier this week.

Head coach Paul Wood said: “We are delighted to welcome Hamza into the squad.

“He is a young prospect who has come through the Wigan system, and I have followed his progress closely during his time in their academy. He has a strong work ethic and comes highly rated by Wigan.

“Hamza initially joined us on a month-long trial and impressed, so we’ve offered him a deal which takes him through to the end of the 2026 season, and he will be given opportunities to feature in the coming weeks.”

Swinton have won just one of their first five games of 2026 across all competitions, with that sole victory coming against Wigan-based community club Ince Rose Bridge in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup last month.

This weekend sees them host Championship favourites London Broncos at Heywood Road.

Wood continued: “Hamza has impressed us not only with his commitment on the training field at Swinton Lions, but also with the extra work he is putting in away from sessions, including additional gym and wrestling training.

“This shows his determination to ensure that, when given the opportunity, he is ready to perform and make a real impact.

“So far, we have been very pleased with what we have seen. He is another young player eager to develop his career and continue progressing in the game, and we are happy to support him in his development and help him work towards his goals.”