2026 Championship kits: Every shirt released so far for the new season

It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.

Every club produces at least a home kit and an alternate kit each season, with some even producing additional alternates.

Providing all goes to plan, 2026 will bring a second tier – still called the ‘Championship‘ comprising of 21 teams.

That’s a result of League 1 being scrapped, with teams from the third tier unofficially promoted and thrust into one big division which sits below Super League.

Under their new tagline having been taken over by the consortium headed up by former player Mason Caton-Brown, Salford RLFC are among the 21 clubs in the Championship.

Having replaced Salford in Super League via the IMG gradings, Bradford Bulls are no longer a Championship club: and neither are Toulouse Olympique or York.

Olympique and the Knights have been promoted into a newly-expanded 14 team Super League ahead of 2026 via selection by an independent panel.

Here’s a look at every Championship shirt released to date ahead of the 2026 campaign…

Barrow Raiders

Home and Alternate

Barrow Raiders’ home (left) and alternate (right) kits for 2026 – Image credit: Barrow Raiders

Batley Bulldogs

Home and Away

Batley Bulldogs’ home (left) and away (right) kits for 2026 – Image credit: Ravensport UK

Dewsbury Rams

Home and Away

Dewsbury Rams’ home (left) and away (right) kits for 2026 – Image credit: Ravensport UK

Doncaster

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

Featherstone Rovers

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

Goole Vikings

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

Halifax Panthers

Home

Halifax Panthers’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Halifax Panthers

Away/Alternate

TBC

Hunslet

Home and Away

Hunslet’s home (left) and away (right) kits for 2026 – Image credit: Ellgren

Keighley Cougars

Home

Keighley Cougars’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Keighley Cougars

Away

Keighley Cougars’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Keighley Cougars

London Broncos

Home and Away

London Broncos’ home (left) and away (right) kits for 2026 – Image credit: London Broncos

Midlands Hurricanes

Home and Away

Midlands Hurricanes’ home (left) and away (right) kits for 2026 – Image credit: Paladin Sports

Newcastle Thunder

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

North Wales Crusaders

Home, Away and Third

North Wales Crusaders’ home, away and third kits for 2026 – Image credit: Eggchaser

Oldham

Home, Away and 150th Anniversary

Oldham players model their home (red and white hoops), away (sky blue) and 150th anniversary (black and yellow stripes) kits for 2026 – Image credits: Oldham RLFC

Rochdale Hornets

Home and Away

Rochdale Hornets’ home (left) and away (right) kits for 2026 – Image credit: ICON Sports

Salford

Home

TBC

Away/Alternate

TBC

Sheffield Eagles

Home

Sheffield Eagles’ home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Samurai

Away

Sheffield Eagles’ away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Samurai

Swinton Lions

Home and Away

Swinton Lons players model their home (left) and away (right) kits for 2026 – Image credit: Swinton Lions

Whitehaven

Home

Whitehaven’s home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Whitehaven RLFC

Away

Whitehaven’s away kit for 2026 – Image credit: Whitehaven RLFC

Widnes Vikings

Home and Away

Widnes Vikings players model their home (white) and away (black) kits for 2026 – Image credit: Widnes Vikings

Workington Town

Home

Workington Town players model their home kit for 2026 – Image credit: Workington Town

Away