2026 Championship kits: Every shirt released so far for the new season
It’s that time of the year again when new rugby league kits are being unveiled ahead of the new season.
Every club produces at least a home kit and an alternate kit each season, with some even producing additional alternates.
Providing all goes to plan, 2026 will bring a second tier – still called the ‘Championship‘ comprising of 21 teams.
That’s a result of League 1 being scrapped, with teams from the third tier unofficially promoted and thrust into one big division which sits below Super League.
Under their new tagline having been taken over by the consortium headed up by former player Mason Caton-Brown, Salford RLFC are among the 21 clubs in the Championship.
Having replaced Salford in Super League via the IMG gradings, Bradford Bulls are no longer a Championship club: and neither are Toulouse Olympique or York.
Olympique and the Knights have been promoted into a newly-expanded 14 team Super League ahead of 2026 via selection by an independent panel.
Here’s a look at every Championship shirt released to date ahead of the 2026 campaign…
Barrow Raiders
Home and Alternate
Batley Bulldogs
Home and Away
Dewsbury Rams
Home and Away
Doncaster
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
Featherstone Rovers
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
Goole Vikings
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
Halifax Panthers
Home
Away/Alternate
TBC
Hunslet
Home and Away
Keighley Cougars
Home
Away
London Broncos
Home and Away
Midlands Hurricanes
Home and Away
Newcastle Thunder
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
North Wales Crusaders
Home, Away and Third
Oldham
Home, Away and 150th Anniversary
Rochdale Hornets
Home and Away
Salford
Home
TBC
Away/Alternate
TBC
Sheffield Eagles
Home
Away
Swinton Lions
Home and Away
Whitehaven
Home
Away
Widnes Vikings
Home and Away
Workington Town
Home
Away