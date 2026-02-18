York Knights set to land second Halifax Panthers player

York Knights have signed a second Halifax Panthers player, with Tom Inman returning to the club.

The versatile playmaker has secured a move to Super League after more than three seasons with her hometown club, and in doing so returns to a club where he started his professional career.

Inman made his first-team debut for the Knights in 2022 and actually helped the club beat Halifax in the play-offs that year.

He subsequently moved to Fax and has made 66 appearances for the club, scoring nine tries. He has played in a number of key roles, specialising at hooker but also playing in the halves and loose forward.

He becomes the second Fax player to link up with York, with David Nofoaluma also signing for the Knights, as revealed by Love Rugby League. It’s unclear at this stage whether the plan is for them to play for York or their partner club, Newcastle Thunder.

For Fax, it is another departure. Love Rugby League revealed Tanguy Zenon was heading to Huddersfield Giants earlier today, both Bayley Liu and Charlie Graham have signed for Hunslet, Brad Day has moved to Oldham while Jack Hansen has linked up with Rochdale Hornets.

However, positive strides are being made behind the scenes to revive the club, with hope that all formalities will be in place for a new company to be created in time so Fax can take to the field on March 8th, when they are due to take on London Broncos.

The vast majority of Fax’s squad yet to move on are now waiting to see what unfolds in the coming weeks, and are keen to commit to the club if it returns to the field next month.