Championship attendances: FOUR games post four-figure crowds amid one disappointment

Four Championship fixtures posted four-figure crowds for their Second Round fixtures, with Widnes Vikings leading the way in the second tier this weekend.

London Broncos, Barrow Raiders and Halifax Panthers also recorded decent attendances, with interest continuing to grow around the Championship in the early days of the new season.

There were, however, four games in the hundreds.

Here’s how every game fared across the weekend.

Barrow Raiders 38-4 Salford RLFC: 2,170

The first game of the weekend saw one of the best attendances as well, with a strong crowd of 2,170 recorded for Barrow’s win over Salford RLFC.

This is the Cumbrian side’s second gate of over 2,000 in the opening two rounds of the season, and beats their attendance of 2,003 from their opening victory against Workington.

Dewsbury Rams 22-20 Keighley Cougars: N/A

The attendance for Dewsbury Rams’ gripping win over Keighley Cougars is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

Midlands Hurricanes 26-24 Doncaster: 332

The lowest attendance of the weekend, and of the season thus far, came in the Midlands with the Hurricanes’ dramatic win over Doncaster pulling in a crowd of 332. This also saw a dip from their previous Championship fixture against Newcastle, where 413 were in attendance. The Hurricanes have only recently moved grounds, however.

Widnes Vikings 28-14 North Wales Crusaders: 4,018

The highest gate of the round was recorded at the DCBL Stadium, with Widnes Vikings’ win over North Wales Crusaders recording a gate of 4,018.

While it was their home opener for 2026, this is also the third weekend in a row where Widnes have played in front of a four-figure crowd, and also beats all but one of their attendances across the 2025 season as well.

It does, however, fall just short of London’s round one crowd of 4,380, which did come against Widnes.

London Broncos 25-8 Oldham: 2,330

For the second successive Championship round, London Broncos have recorded a four-figure crowd with 2,330 at the Cherry Red Records Stadium for their win against Oldham.

While the number is still very pleasing, and even rivalled some of their Super League attendances back in 2024, it was a 2,050-person drop from their opener against Widnes.

Halifax Panthers 28-10 Batley Bulldogs: 1,740

There was also a healthy turnout at the Shay for the West Yorkshire derby between Halifax and Batley, with 1,740 in attendance to watch the Panthers beat the Bulldogs.

It was also a big increase of 1,064 compared to their Challenge Cup victory over amateur side London Chargers, which pulled in 676.

Rochdale Hornets 20-14 Workington Town: 693

Back into the hundreds now, with Rochdale Hornets recording an attendance of 693 for their game against Workington Town.

There was no official attendance recorded for their Challenge Cup win over Waterhead last weekend, however, so this is currently their highest gate of the season as things stand.

Swinton Lions 24-28 Goole Vikings: 622

Another side in the hundreds this weekend were Swinton Lions, with a crowd of 622 confirmed to be in attendance for their narrow loss to Goole Vikings.

This also marked a small drop compared to their season opener against Rochdale, as well, which was seen by a crowd of 822.

Whitehaven 6-54 Newcastle Thunder: 809

Rounding off the weekend’s attendances, Whitehaven posted a gate of 809 for their heavy defeat to Newcastle Thunder. While the loss will hurt, it was a similar attendance for their Championship opener against Sheffield, which saw 824 in attendance.

