Swinton have locked in their squad numbers for the 2026 Championship campaign, with the number of former Super League youngsters in the Lions’ roster in double figures.

Having taken charge at Heywood Road ahead of 2025, Warrington Wolves icon Paul Wood led Swinton to a third-place finish in League 1 this year.

Come 2026, his Lions side will be competing in a 21-team second tier, with the Championship and League 1 merging to form one bumper division.

Earlier this week, the Greater Manchester outfit saw veteran prop Adam Sidlow hang up his boots – leaving a gap in their squad to potentially be filled, with the number eight shirt left vacant.

26 squad numbers have been dished out in total by Wood for 2026, with the #19 also empty, and plenty of the shirts are filled by products of Super League systems.

Swinton Lions lock in 2026 squad numbers with former Super League youngsters aplenty included

The sons of Super League cult heroes Micky Higham, Harry, and Lee Briers, Reece, take #5 and #6 respectively.

Outside-back Harry came through Wigan Warriors’ youth system before joining Swinton ahead of 2025.

Reece spent time in the academy of Warrington Wolves before heading Down Under as dad Lee landed an assistant coach role with Australian outfit Brisbane Broncos, now the champions of the NRL.

He also joined the Lions this time last year as his dad returned to Super League with St Helens.

Former Saints youngsters Louie Roberts (#1) and Ellis Anderson (#3) also feature in Wood’s Swinton squad for 2026 alongside ex-Castleford Tigers starlet Aaron Willis (#12), who has been recruited from Midlands Hurricanes.

23-year-old Jack Stevens, who came through the system at Salford Red Devils and made one Super League appearance against Warrington in September 2022, remains with the Lions and will wear #7 in 2026.

On the back of the Red Devils’ financial saga this year, another trio have made the short pilgrimage from Salford to Swinton in the shape of Charlie McCurrie (#26), Lucas Coan (#27) and Jimmy Shields (#28).

Ex-Wigan trio Finley Beardsworth (#16), Trent Kelly-Duffy (#17) and Tom Ratchford (#21) are all also now Lions players.

Here are Swinton’s squad numbers for 2026 in full…

1. Louie Roberts

2. Connor Parkinson

3. Ellis Anderson

4. Aaron Lynch

5. Harry Higham

6. Reece Briers

7. Jack Stevens

9. George Roby

10. Ben Killan

11. Gavin Rodden

12. Aaron Willis

13. Kenny Baker (captain)

14. Jonny Openshaw

15. Jamie Reddecliff

16. Finley Beardsworth

17. Trent Kelly-Duffy

18. Bobby Shingler

20. Adam Jones

21. Tom Ratchford

22. Jordan Brown

23. Deane Meadows

24. Ethan Fitzgerald

25. Kye Jacobson

26. Charlie McCurrie

27. Lucas Coan

28. Jimmy Shields