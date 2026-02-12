After a long off-season, Super League returns in style this weekend with a blockbuster line-up in Round 1.

The three promoted teams make their bows against tough opposition, while there are a couple of huge clashes between four teams with genuine title ambitions on Friday evening.

And as will be traditional throughout the course of 2026, Love Rugby League will be predicting every game, every step of the way. So here’s how we think the opening weekend will pan out!

York Knights v Hull KR

The season starts with a bang in North Yorkshire, as the newly-crowned champions head to North Yorkshire to take on York Knights in front of a full house at the LNER.

York will undoubtedly raise their game with it being the opening night, and there is an argument to be made that Rovers’ players could have one eye on the World Club Challenge. But their quality will still be far too much for one of the newly-promoted sides. Hull KR will start well.

Prediction: Hull KR by 26

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Arguably the game of the weekend, in front of another full house at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. The Saints are without a couple of big names, chief among them captain and key forward Matty Lees.

That, in our minds, just gives the Wire the edge – they’ll shade a classic.

Prediction: Warrington by 4

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos

Injuries for the away team are the theme here once again. Leeds travel across the Pennines without a string of big names, including Mikolaj Oledzki and Jake Connor.

That will leave them just too light to take on a Leigh side who will be looking to start with a bang in front of their home fans. The Leopards take this one.

Prediction: Leigh by 10

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

It may take a while for Catalans to get going in 2026 given the scale of the recruitment they’ve had to go through in the off-season. But with Huddersfield travelling to France without key personnel, it’s our call that the Dragons will have more than enough to get the job done on home soil and win fairly straightforwardly.

Prediction: Catalans by 14

Hull FC v Bradford Bulls

The trend of home wins continues on Saturday – and we’re predicting the two biggest margins of victory across the weekend both come on the penultimate day of Round 1.

Bradford will not have enough to live with Hull, who will be roared on by a huge home faithful and will be looking to start well.

Prediction: Hull FC by 22

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse

Similar outcome here, with a newly-promoted side struggling against a genuine play-off contender. Wakefield look well placed to build on last year’s success and push for the top six again – and we’ll be tipping them to start with a heavy win against Toulouse on Saturday evening.

Prediction: Wakefield by 30

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

The final game of Round 1 comes in West Yorkshire, where a new-look Castleford take on Matt Peet’s Wigan Warriors. We’re going for another away win here; it’ll take some time for the Tigers to fully click under Ryan Carr, and the visitors will take full advantage on Sunday.

Prediction: Wigan by 14