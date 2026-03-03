The opening month of the Super League season is done and dusted – and some of the new recruits that have come into the competition have made a huge impact.

Not every new signing has been outstanding – but some have really stood out for all the right reasons.

Across the dozens of players settling into life at their new clubs, there are a select few that are leading the way. Here are the top 10 in our eyes so far..

10. Jazz Tevaga (Wakefield Trinity)

It’s been a pretty tough start for Wakefield in terms of results, with just one win from three so far. But some of their new signings have definitely made a mark, with half-back Jack Sinfield among them.

But he’s just outside the top ten as we start with another new Trinity man, Samoan international Tevaga. He’s undoubtedly contributed to what Wakey have done well and when he’s on the field, they look a better side.

9. Jackson Hastings (St Helens)

The man who has stepped in as Saints captain in the absence of Matty Lees has returned to Super League and picked up where he left off, with some controlled performances to help Paul Rowley’s side to two wins from three games. If the Saints have consistency in their spine, it will undoubtedly help Hastings perform even better, too. A solid start.

8. Ryan Sutton (Bradford Bulls)

There’s a few Bulls recruits that could have made this list – Andy Ackers, in particular, is very unfortunate to miss out. But given how he’s performed so far, we couldn’t leave out prop Sutton, who has been brilliant for Kurt Haggerty’s side.

He’s doing big minutes, big stints and is already looking like the leader of the Bradford pack. It’s great to see him back fit and back on top of his game.

7. Joe Mellor (Bradford Bulls)

Mellor undoubtedly goes down as another who is well worthy of a place on this list. The new Bradford captain has been a revelation at 13; at this stage, nobody has made more tackles than he has – which isn’t bad for a former half-back! The Bulls’ exciting brand of rugby goes through Mellor; he’s the heartbeat of their side in 2026.

6. Liam Byrne (Warrington Wolves)

The first of three Wire stars to feature in the top six, let alone the top ten, is former Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne. He’s been outstanding so far and has proven to be a brilliant signing. A player that always looked as though he would flourish as a regular starter elsewhere.

5. Albert Hopoate (Warrington Wolves)

It’s rare for Warrington’s recruitment to hit the mark so well, particularly based on the last few years. But next up is another Wire man in centre Hopoate, who has been a brilliant addition to Super League.

4. Ollie Partington (Wigan Warriors)

It was one of the later transfers in the off-season, and a move that saw Kruise Leeming head the opposite way to Catalans Dragons. But it’s no surprise why Wigan coach Matt Peet wanted Partington back given the development he’s gone through since leaving the club first time around.

Partington’s return to the Brick has been a superb bit of transfer business; he’s been integral to their brilliant start to 2026.

3. Tyler Dupree (Toulouse)

The second player on this list who left the Warriors in the off-season, forward Dupree headed to France in search of regular game-time: and he’s not only got that at Toulouse, but he’s thriving with the Super League newcomers. Dupree will hope to be fit to face his parent club this weekend and show them what they’re missing out on.

2. Joe Shorrocks (St Helens)

This one ranks as somewhat of a surprise – because Shorrocks certainly didn’t have the hallmarks of a top signing going into 2026. Good? For sure. But standout? Definitely not.

But what a revelation he has proven to be. Paul Rowley nailed his colours to the mast early on and insisted Shorrocks would be his starting 13 – and so far, he has certainly repaid his coach’s faith. He has been utterly sensational.

1. Toafofoa Sipley (Warrington Wolves)

Top spot – for now at least – goes to another Warrington Wolves man who has been a real figurehead in their pack.

Sipley had the credentials from his time in the NRL, but that doesn’t always guarantee becoming a Super League standout. In his first few games, the forward has been magnificent, scoring tries, providing huge impact and giving Sam Burgess’ pack another real edge. After the opening month, he’s our pick – but feel free to disagree!