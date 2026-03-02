Halifax Panthers lock in head coach ahead of Championship return

Halifax Panthers will have Kyle Eastmond in the dugout should they return to the Championship this weekend, as remains the hope.

The Panthers’ new ownership group, led by local businessman Martyn Buchan – who has been handling negotiations with the Rugby Football League about a possible return to competitive action following their liquidation last month – are now at the stage where they can begin to identify a plan of action for on-field matters.

As revealed by Love Rugby League last week, they remain hopeful a deal can be agreed with the governing body to secure the playing licence that was held by the old company, with a possible conclusion expected in the next 48 hours.

And Halifax are now turning their attention to what sort of side they will be able to field this weekend if they are officially back in business to take to the field against London Broncos at The Shay.

That has led the new ownership group to hold discussions with Eastmond over the weekend about whether or not he would be prepared to continue as head coach, or whether the club would have to look in a new direction,.

But Love Rugby League has been told that talks with Eastmond were productive, and he has committed to the Panthers’ return and will continue as the club’s head coach.

It is a major boost for Halifax, given how Eastmond produced a magnificent campaign in 2025, his first as a head coach, to guide the Panthers to the Championship play-offs.

The new owners are determined not to overspend, but were also keen to ensure the momentum generated by Eastmond on the field continued, with the former St Helens star their only choice to be the coach this weekend if he was willing to continue.

The Panthers are now scouring possible playing options, given a string of stars departed following the club’s liquidation – when the playing squad were subsequently made free agents.

Eastmond will take training this week with the 14 players remaining, with more new arrivals set to come in on temporary deals to give Halifax the best opportunity of fielding a team against the Championship’s early pacesetters.