Round 3 of the new Super League season takes us across a plethora of venues on both sides of the Atlantic, as the competition once again makes history in Las Vegas.

Hull KR’s clash with Leeds Rhinos is the headline, but there are mouthwatering local derbies, games with high stakes already and a belter between two promoted sides on Sunday.

Here’s how we think all seven games will play out..

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

The round starts in style on Thursday night with the return of the Battle of the Borough.

Leigh will have mixed memories from their trips to the Brick in 2025, with their incredible 1-0 win at the start of last season, as well as their heartbreaking play-off defeat there.

This one is going to be spicy, with tempers likely at fever pitch and the drama surrounding ticket-gate last year still fresh in the memory. The winner? We’re backing the hosts to continue their strong start and capitalise on Leigh missing some senior players.

Prediction: Wigan by 8

Hull FC v York Knights

Newly-promoted York head down the M62 and over to Hull looking for a second victory, with both teams having a record of one win from two thus far.

The Knights will always fancy their chances given what they did to Hull KR in the opening round, but with FC welcoming back some senior players, it’s looking a good bet to be a home win.

Prediction: Hull FC by 14

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

The most important game of the round? It certainly feels like it in terms of the pressure that will be on whoever loses Friday night’s West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants.

The only two teams to have played two and lost two, by 10pm on Friday someone will be three from three in terms of defeats (barring a miraculous draw, of course). The Giants head to Castleford without so many top names, and the Tigers are missing a few too.. but they do get back the likes of Zac Cini and Jack Ashworth. We think that will be just about enough to give them the edge.

Prediction: Castleford by 6

Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity

It’s been far from a perfect start for Wakefield, who do have their first win of the season – but without being convincing at all. They take on a Warrington side who have only played once so far and will be well rested and well refreshed.

Sam Burgess’ side looked pretty good against St Helens a fortnight ago – we’re tipping them to go two from two.

Prediction: Warrington by 12

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

St Helens travel to Perpignan on Saturday evening to take on a Catalans side that will be reeling from their disappointing display against Bradford Bulls last week.

It’ll be a tough ask for the Saints, with yet more injuries to contend with – and as we know, Catalans are a much stronger beast at home than they are away. Expect Joel Tomkins’ side to respond.

Prediction: Catalans by 8

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

The headline game of the weekend takes place in Las Vegas as the newly-crowed world champions host Leeds Rhinos in a humdinger of a clash at Allegiant Stadium.

It could easily be a game that is repeated in a major final this year given the title aspirations of both – and it will be tight and tense in our view. We are just – just! – giving the edge to a Leeds side who did well against York last time out.

Prediction: Leeds by 2

Bradford Bulls v Toulouse

The final game of Round 3 takes us from Las Vegas to Odsal, where two promoted teams look to continue their fine start to 2026.

Toulouse have arguably been the story so far, while Bradford aren’t far behind them. It’s two teams who like to play exciting stuff so it’ll be fun to watch, perhaps the most entertaining game of the round. The winners? We’re tipping the Bulls to win and ensure both teams have a two from three start.

Prediction: Bradford by 8