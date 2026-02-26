Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has once again launched an attack on Wigan Warriors – saying their treatment of away supporters ahead of tonight’s derby is as ‘inhumane’ as it was last season.

The Leopards and the Warriors clash at The Brick, a game which was overshadowed by a dramatic turn of events before last year’s play-off semi-final in which Beaumont warned Leigh were prepared to boycott the fixture in protest over ticketing arrangements.

There has been nothing from either side ahead of the first derby of 2026: until around 7:20pm on Thursday evening, 40 minutes before kick-off at The Brick.

Beaumont has published another lengthy statement stating that there was no evidence of information to suggest their fans would be treated any differently than the ‘inhumane manner’ in which they were handled last year. He also said the club have sold just 1,450 out of their 5,000 allocation.

Here is Beaumont’s full statement..

“Given the release of tickets from the Wigan club for tonight’s fixture came with no information to advise our fans that they would be treated any differently than the unprecedented unnecessary and inhumane manner in which they were when the sides met in the play offs at the end of last season the club has today returned 3550 of its 5000 allocated tickets.

“Whilst this comes at a significant loss in commission to the club, I can fully support and understand our fans not wanting to expose themselves to the same ridiculous treatment. This appears to be evident from social media posts brought to my attention today.

“I had hoped that this situation would have been cleared up by the promised investigation of the RFL and RLC (RL Commercial) that we fully cooperated with including a recent face to face meeting however, unfortunately, that has not been the case and therefore fans are understandably sceptical about attending.

“It is worth noting that whilst there have been no effective communications regarding any change to the imposed restrictions from the Wigan club when the teams last met, that it is evident that those unprecedented and unnecessary restrictions and treatments of our fans have been removed based on intelligence of fans being able to purchase into the side areas and fans already having entered the stadium in leopard print that they were previously turned away for.

“Furthermore I am advised from intelligence of people attending at our request that there has been no patting down of our fans entering the stadium so far this evening.

“I can confirm that our coaching team and playing staff are aware and fully understanding of our fans position after their previous treatment and they are well aware your support remains and that you will be supporting from different areas.

“To those 1450 fans that have bought from our club, which I should state will exceed a number of other Super League clubs that attend The Brick, I would like to thank you for your support and hope you are treated correctly with respect as the early signs from our intelligence this evening shows us.

“As a club and individually, our rights remain reserved in full as previously communicated until the final position from the RFL and RLC is made clear. The fact that the unprecedented restrictions are not in force tells its own story that they can now include in their findings.

“I would also like to place on record at this time that the whole of the South Stand will be made available for the fixture at LSV as has always been the case and nobody will be treated any differently than previously, however should early sales not occupy the stand – as was the case in our Round 1 game – we will segregate the stand to make it available to our own fans.”