Leigh were thumped 54-0 away at neighbours Wigan Warriors in Thursday night’s ‘Battle of the Borough’, delivering a subpar showing.

After the heaviest defeat of Adrian Lam’s reign so far, live from the press box at The Brick Community Stadium, these are our Leopards ratings…

Bailey Hodgson – 3

Hodgson was far from his usual self at full-back, being caught out on a couple of occasions defensively. He earned Leigh a goal-line drop-out late in the first half which was the closest they got to Wigan’s try-line all night. Forced off late on injured, concerningly.

Innes Senior – 4

Senior dealt well with a couple of high bombs sent his way by Harry Smith early on, and we can’t really remember an error of note, but we can’t give him much more praise than that.

Tesi Niu – 3

A lack of desire to prevent tries, dominated throughout.

Keanan Brand – 3

Copy and paste the above. Brand and all of a Leopards persuasion will be glad when he can move back out to the wing.

Josh Charnley – 3

He wasn’t exactly given much of an opportunity to stretch his legs given Wigan’s dominance throughout, but Charnley didn’t have any attacking threat of note.

Adam Cook – 2

Cook is yet to deliver anything like what was promised of him as he arrived in the off-season, and will know Leigh need better from him. Non-existent attacking spark. Hooked 11 minutes from time to give Gaz O’Brien a run out.

Lachlan Lam – 2

Skipper Lam is just as responsible for the Leopards’ lack of attacking threat. So much more needed than what’s been shown over the last 120 minutes they’ve played. Some really poor defensive efforts from the Papua New Guinean tonight, too, among some half-decent ones.

Joe Ofahengaue – N/A

Ofahengaue’s night was over within seven minutes, limping off and never returning to the field.

Liam Horne – 2

Horne was poor in his short stint at Saints last weekend, and was pretty dire throughout the 80 minutes tonight. His efforts in defence left a lot to be desired. No one expects him to be as impactful as Edwin Ipape, but the drop off between them cannot be that big.

Robbie Mulhern – 3

If we gave halves, Mulhern would have got 3.5. Much more needed, and he’ll know that without anyone needing to tell him.

Frankie Halton – 5

Halton forced a knock on out of Thompson six minutes in and that was one of very, very few highlights for Leigh. The Leopards missed the Ireland international last week at Saints, and he went okay here, but this performance was still below the mark.

Owen Trout – 4

A 62-minute stint from Trout, who was far from Leigh’s worst on an utterly dire night.

Isaac Liu – 5

It was largely okay from Liu without being spectacular in his two stints, missing about seven minutes of the action in a mammoth effort. His ankle tap stopped Harry Smith in his tracks early on, and the veteran was among the Leopards best on the night, in our opinion.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – N/A

We saw about 15 minutes from Davis before his night was ended 40 seconds after the restart through what appeared a nasty head knock.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 2

Big minutes from Hughes because of the injury situation Leigh found themselves with, but he let his frustration get the better of him a couple of times and gave two needless penalties away. For a man of his seniority, that’s not good enough.

Jacob Alick-Wiencke (Interchange) – 3

This was another individual showing nowhere near the levels needed. Alick-Wiencke knocked the ball on close to the Wigan line late in the first half, and that was his first real involvement. A lack of force in his defensive efforts, too.

Gareth O’Brien (Interchange) – N/A

O’Brien was brought on with 11 minutes left on the clock. replacing Cook in the halves. We’re puzzled as to why he was named on the bench.