Castleford Tigers boss issues recruitment update as hunt for Blake Taaffe replacement continues

Castleford Tigers are still in the market for a replacement for the injured Blake Taaffe, but Ryan Carr has conceded it’s a weird time to be looking for extra reinforcements.

NRL recruit Taafe has been ruled out for the entirety of the 2026 season with an ACL injury, which now leaves Castleford with a gaping hole in their starting backline, and could even see him taken off their overseas quota and salary cap due to both the timing of his injury and the length of his absence.

‘It’s an ongoing process’

Last week, Love Rugby League reported the Fords had begun their search for a replacement, even with Fletcher Rooney now starting in Taaffe’s absence while youngster Jenson Windley can also cover full-back if needed, but Carr admits they are indeed in the market for a possible new signing.

“We’re working with the RFL on what that looks like and what exemptions there are around that type of injury to a marquee player so early in the year,” said the head coach.

“It’s an ongoing process, with Chris Chester looking after that side of it, but for nowwe’re getting on with the squad we’ve got and performing as best we can.”

But, this is also a difficult time to be entering the market, particularly with a number of other Super League clubs losing their main full-backs to long-term injuries.

“It is (a weird time to look for signings),” Carr said honestly. “And probably from abroad there is. The NRL is starting this weekend (in Vegas, with the rest of round one next weekend) and players are starting to realise where they sit in terms of their rosters.

“But in the here and now, a lot of clubs are going through similar things with injuries across Super League – it’s a bit of a trend – so everyone is holding onto what they’ve got really closely, which I understand.

The Fords have added some extra versatility to their squad recently, with former Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants man Ash Goulding joining the club on a one-year deal, but he is not expected to play at full-back.

