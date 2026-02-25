Hull FC have lost another influential player for a lengthy period with Joe Batchelor set to miss at least the next six weeks – while Castleford Tigers are without captain Alex Mellor for an undetermined period.

The Black and Whites are still reeling from their devastating news surrounding fullback Will Pryce, who is out for the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a ruptured ACL in their defeat to Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

But they have now lost another key men for a hefty chunk of the season with Batchelor, who has only just joined from St Helens, set to be sidelined for well over a month. He has suffered a calf strain and will be unavailable until April at least.

There is better news elsewhere for Hull, who welcome back three key figures for their clash against York Knights on Friday night.

Jake Arthur could be set to make his competitive debut for the club in Super League after overcoming a hamstring problem while Zak Hardaker is also in the running to feature after shaking off a dead leg. He could yet replace Pryce at fullback.

Meanwhile, former Leigh star John Asiata is set to feature after recovering from the hamstring tear that prematurely ended his season last August. All three have been named in the squad to face Mark Applegarth’s Knights on Friday night.

Friday’s other game sees two winless teams square off as Castleford host Huddersfield at the OneBore Stadium – and while the Tigers have been boosted by the returns of Zac Cini and Jack Ashworth, there is a fresh injury blow for Ryan Carr.

That comes in the shape of captain Mellor, who is absent from their 21-man squad with an injury that will likely be outlined in further detail by Carr when he faces the press in the run-up to Friday night’s game.

Huddersfield, still ravaged by injuries, are only able to name a 20-man squad. They are waiting on a work permit for new signing Tanguy Zenon before being able to bring him into the fold.