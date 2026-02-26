Wembley Stadium is being lined up to host a marquee NRL match in the coming years – as Peter V’landys reveals his plan for the competition to go global.

With the NRL returning to Las Vegas for the third straight year and interest in the games continuing to rise, it appears as though V’landys is not resting on his laurels in terms of growing the NRL’s profile.

Reports emerged last year that a global round was on the horizon and now, V’landys has spoken to reporters in Australia and confirmed a long list of venues that are under consideration.

And Wembley, which delivered a superb Ashes opener between England and Australia last autumn, is right near the top of his list.

But that’s not all. The likes of Abu Dhabi is on there, as is Miami: hinting at more games in the US as rugby league tries to get a foothold in the gargantuan sporting market in the States.

“We want a global round. We want to go right around the world,” V’landys said. “We’re looking at Wembley Stadium, we’re looking at Abu Dhabi, Japan, Hong Kong and even Miami.

“I think people will add this occasion as a part of their holiday … We’re giving them bucket list items to attend.

“You have to have ambition. If you don’t have ambition, you’ll just stay still.”

V’landys also revealed that around 20,000 Australian fans have made the trip to Vegas this year – a monumental number which has even surpassed what he thought was possible for the game.

“Everyone looked at us blankly when we said we were going to Vegas and 20,000 people later, look how successful it is,” he said.

“It has exceeded my expectations. I expected us to get three or four thousand Australians but to end up getting 20,000 it’s unbelieveable.”