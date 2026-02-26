Castleford Tigers are set to be without Alex Mellor for at least eight weeks, with the club captain suffering a broken leg in their defeat to Toulouse Olympique.

This is the latest significant injury the Fords have suffered in the opening two rounds, with full-back Blake Taaffe suffering a ruptured ACL, while Semi Valemei, Louis Senior, Cain Robb and Brock Greacen also remain on the sidelines.

Alex Mellor set for lengthy injury absence as injury prognosis confirmed

Mellor was a notable absentee from their wider 21-man squad to take on West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants this weekend, and head coach Ryan Carr has confirmed his star back-rower will be out for a lengthy period of time.

“He picked up a broken leg in Toulouse. It’s a weight-bearing bone, unfortunately, so he will be on the sidelines for an extended period until we can get that healed. It’s the bone just under his knee on the outside.

“It doesn’t require surgery, which is a positive, but it’s a weight-bearing bone, so we just need to take our time with it until it heals, which is unfortunate for him. Being a bone (injury), you can’t do much about it but just wait until it heals.

“Taaffe in round one and Mells in round two, there’s a couple of key blows to our roster, both their football ability and their leadership. It’s a blow, but at the same time, it’s a ‘next man up’ mentality and whoever comes in does the job.

Mellor’s absence will also force a change of captain for the time being, but Carr already has his man.

“Stimmo (Joe Stimson) will captain the team this weekend, he’s our vice-captain behind Mellor. He’s a natural leader, and he’ll lead the boys out this week.”

Zac Cini set for return

Elsewhere, there is some welcome injury news with Zac Cini in line to make his return to the field after being named in the extended squad for the first time this campaign after overcoming a blow from pre-season.

“He’s trained all this week, so we’re hopeful he’s good to go,” Carr said. “We’ve got to get through the captain’s run today, and then we’ll have some more clarity on where he’s at. He’s progressing well, so we’re hopeful.”

