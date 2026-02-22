The second round of the 2026 Super League season is now complete – and there were some stunning individual displays across the six games that took place.

From Bradford’s historic first win back in Super League to Toulouse and Wigan making it two from two, there were plenty of contenders for the latest Team of the Week.

Here are the 13 we’ve settled on.. feel free to disagree and let us know what you think!

1. Harry Robertson (St Helens)

Paul Rowley joked it was a masterstroke to have the prodigiously talented Robertson sat on the bench just in case injuries struck on Friday night – and three minutes into their win over Leigh, that’s exactly what happened.

Robertson came on and starred at fullback as the Saints hung on to defeat the Leopards, and it seems likely he should now get an extended run in the position with Jack Welsby out long-term.

2. Lachlan Walmsley (Wakefield Trinity)

His second try was certainly controversial – but it was a great display from the Wakefield Trinity winger on Sunday who scored a crucial brace as they edged past Huddersfield Giants.

3. Reuben Rennie (Toulouse Olympique)

There have been plenty of strong performers from Toulouse in their back-to-back wins in 2026 – and Rennie has been one of them. He was awesome in the win over Castleford Tigers on Saturday evening.

4. Waqa Blake (Bradford Bulls)

The former St Helens man is currently the top try-scorer in Super League as it stands! He got two again on Friday night, as Bradford defeated Catalans and his performances are certainly catching the eye. Blake is silencing a few critics who had perhaps suggested he couldn’t step up to the top flight again..

5. Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos)

How could he not be included! It was a Super League debut to remember for the powerhouse winger, who scored twice in the win over York Knights to announce his Leeds Rhinos arrival in some style.

6. Jackson Hastings (St Helens)

A captain’s display from Hastings on Friday night, who was crucial for Rowley’s side as they defeated Leigh to register their first win of 2026.

7. Jack Sinfield (Wakefield Trinity)

Sinfield slotted into the Wakefield team on Sunday in the absence of the injured Mason Lino – and his performance was hugely important as Daryl Powell’s side edged a nerve-shredding game against West Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Giants.

8. Sam Eseh (Wigan Warriors)

There were plenty of impressive performers from Wigan on Saturday night, not least in the pack. We’ve given the nod to Eseh to start with after his hugely impactful performance off the bench which underlined that he’s got a great case to be a regular in Matt Peet’s 17.

9. Andy Ackers (Bradford Bulls)

An absolutely masterful display from the Bradford hooker on Friday night as they returned to Odsal in style. Ackers was hugely influential as the Bulls deservedly beat Catalans Dragons to claim their first win of the campaign.

10. Tyler Dupree (Toulouse Olympique)

The loan move to the south of France looks to be paying off for Dupree, who was superb as Toulouse made it two from two on Saturday night.

11. Ed Chamberlain (Bradford Bulls)

A tireless performance from the former Hull FC man for the Bulls on Friday night. Nobody attempted and got through more tackles on the field than he did in their win over Catalans. He looks to be a shrewd signing already.

12. Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors)

Another strong performer from the Wigan pack on Saturday night, Walters was outstanding in the heavy victory against Hull.

13. Joe Mellor (Bradford Bulls)

A fourth Bradford player in this week’s team – and another fully merited inclusion. Mellor has reinvented himself as the 13 in Kurt Haggerty’s new-look team, and the Bulls skipper was at the heart of everything they did well on Friday night against Catalans Dragons.