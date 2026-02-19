Castleford boss Ryan Carr has confirmed Ashton Golding’s signing wasn’t a reaction to Blake Taaffe’s season-ending injury, with the Tigers’ latest recruit unlikely to feature this weekend.

Super League stalwart Golding was signed by Cas earlier this week on a deal until the end of the season.

His arrival at The Jungle came almost immediately after the news of star off-season recruit Taaffe’s ACL injury, suffered in last weekend’s Round 1 defeat at home against Wigan Warriors.

But Golding has not been signed as a direct replacement for the Australian, and is expected to sit out of the Tigers’ trip to Toulouse Olympique on Saturday evening, despite having been named in their initial 21.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

‘I organised to have a coffee and a catch-up with him… he was excited after that meeting, and then it all happened pretty quickly from there’

Golding – who has close to 200 career appearances on his CV – was a free agent having been released by fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants during the off-season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Tigers head coach Carr explained: “Fletcher Rooney will get the first chance (at replacing full-back Taaffe).

“He’s trained all pre-season in that position and been spending a lot of time with Blake, on and off the field. He’s been picking his brain and trying to help his positional play, so we’ve got full faith and full confidence in Fletch.

“Ashton coming into the club is a great addition to both our playing squad and culture. He brings a great deal of leadership to the group and experience, he embeds what we are here, a team-first type of club.

“Once we heard the news (of him being a free agent), I’ve had a relationship with him prior, so I organised to have a coffee and a catch-up with him.

“I told him a little bit about where we’re heading as a club, what we’re trying to build here and where he fits into that. He was excited after that meeting, and then it all happened pretty quickly from there.

“It had been done prior (to the Taaffe injury). We haven’t got a large squad, by any means, this year.

“We understand that with footy being a contact sport, things happen and injuries are unavoidable at tines, so we need to have depth and have that ‘next man up’ mentality where the standard of play doesn’t drop when someone comes in.”

‘We’re trying to make sure we give him the best opportunity to play well when that time comes’

Set to turn 30 in September, Golding enjoyed two loan stints in the Championship with Featherstone Rovers during his time as a Leeds Rhinos player.

The second of those came in 2019, during the sole season Australian coach Carr spent at the helm of the Flatcappers, leading them to the Million Pound Game.

Carr continued: “Ashton’s playing style has evolved and adapted over the years. The versatility is a massive draw for us, and we’re super excited to have him on board.

“Hopefully we’ll get him up to speed with our systems and our processes quickly so we’ll be able to call on him.

“We’ve only had him in two days, so he’ll get an opportunity to travel with the group and be around the group.

“We’re trying to make sure we give him the best opportunity to play well when that time comes, because it’s not fair on anyone to throw them in before they’re ready or we’re ready.

“But he’s in good nick, he’s been training hard on his 0wn. He’s just such a competitive person, so he was never going to let himself go (while without a club).

“He’s obsessive about wanting to be the best version of himself every week, and I’ve never had a doubt in his commitment to anything.

“He’s been really committed in his training, now he’s got a home, and we’re really glad that it’s with us.”