It’s Monday, which means the new episode of the Love Rugby League podcast is out right now and available for you to either watch or listen to.

Each week, Matt Shaw and Aaron Bower will dive into the big topics that have dominated the rugby league landscape over the last week and not only dissect them, but give you fresh information and the inside line on exactly what is happening with the sport.

This week, it’s a bumper show as the boys look back on the World Club Challenge win for Hull KR and ahead to Las Vegas, with Rovers facing Leeds Rhinos – and we’ll be out there with both teams every step of the way.

As well as that, here’s what’s on this week’s show:

We look back at the launch of Bullmania 2.0 as Bradford return to Odsal with a bang – and the boys are prepared to eat some humble pie on their predictions about the Bulls!

York Knights have found a loophole in the quota rules that allows them to sign more overseas players: we’ll reveal how more clubs are now looking at doing the same and how the RFL plan to respond

We look at the social media videos that emerged involving Mikey Lewis at the weekend and ask whether our stars need more protection;

There’s a fresh update on the future of Mark Percival – as an exit from St Helens looms on the horizon;

And we’ll bring you the latest on Castleford Tigers’ recruitment plans after their huge blow concerning fullback Blake Taaffe.

