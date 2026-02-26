London Broncos have issued an injury update on no fewer than eight of their players, including the Papua New Guinean trio of Jeremiah Simbiken, Robert Mathias and Alex Max.

Goroka-born forward Simbiken broke his arm back in September on his last appearance for Super League outfit Castleford Tigers, and is yet to make his debut for new club London, but is expected to be available for selection in the next couple of weeks.

Mathias scored three tries in his first three appearances for the Broncos, but has suffered a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) and meniscus injury. The capital club don’t expect him to be back fit until April.

Max meanwhile scored a whopping eight tries in his first four appearances for London, but has been sidelined since suffering a chest injury which hospitalised him during the Challenge Cup Third Round defeat to Bradford Bulls earlier this month.

It’s now almost three weeks on from that cup tie, but the Broncos’ latest update has confirmed they still await scan results to determine how long he’s going to be out of action for.

London Broncos issue injury update on octet including sidelined Papua New Guinean trio

As they were expected to, Jason Demetriou’s side top the Championship ladder and have won each of their first four league games, thumping Swinton Lions 84-6 on the road last weekend.

As well as the trio of Kumuls, London’s latest injury update also saw an update provided on the duo of Siliva Havili and Jake Ramsden.

NRL recruit Havili made his Broncos bow in Round 1 against Widnes Vikings, but has not been seen since. Youngster Ramsden, who joined from Super League side Warrington Wolves, is yet to make his debut.

Both are now back in full training and will be available to head coach Demetriou this weekend as his side host North Wales Crusaders.

Star off-season recruits Dean Hawkins and Reagan Campbell-Gillard, alongside Lewis Bienek, are all three-to-five weeks away from being back fit, though.

The trio are all carrying calf injuries, and all three of those were picked up during that cup tie against Bradford.