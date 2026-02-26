Chris Hankinson will be on the bench for Leeds Rhinos’ Las Vegas clash, with Brad Arthur providing some early team news ahead of the clash.

Hankinson has started the season in form and was on the scoresheet as they beat York Knights last week, but the return of Ash Handley cast doubt over where he would be named in the side to take on Hull KR, if at all.

Versatile Hankinson has made a big impression on Arthur, who sang his praises last week, and he will retain his place in the matchday squad for the game at Allegiant Stadium, albeit on the bench, with Handley set to start at centre after recovering from a groin injury.

“One of my toughest conversations I had to have in the off-season season was about Chris for his jersey number,” Arthur told Love Rugby League.

“I don’t usually get nervous talking to the players, but I was nervous about his response. He’s an absolute professional and a team-first player. I was dreading the conversation I was going to have to have this week, I’ve had to put him on the bench. But he hasn’t got an ego, he said he got it, the captain’s back, he’s a great player, I’ve done my job for you, now I’m going to do it off the bench.

“That’s what we’re really trying to get the club and the team to be about. So he’ll come off the bench. How I use him, I don’t know, I just know I need to put him out there somewhere.”

Leeds aren’t expected to make major changes otherwise, with the players who took to the field against York all featuring in the matchday squad again for the game in Sin City. Arthur’s other options to choose from are Ben Littlewood, George Brown and Tom Nicholson-Watton.