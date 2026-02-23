Round 2 of the new Super League season delivered plenty of entertainment and a couple of shock results: but did the crowds reflect that?

Just six Super League games were played out over the weekend, with Hull KR’s meeting with Warrington Wolves at Craven Park postponed due to the Robins’ involvement in the World Club Challenge.

But some great crowd figures were posted across the six games that did take place in the competition: and here’s a look at every attendance from the weekend just gone…

Bradford Bulls 28-10 Catalans Dragons: 9,992

Bradford were undoubtedly the big winners of the weekend as their long-awaited Super League return to Odsal drew a crowd of almost 10,000: that with very, very few away fans present as they beat French outfit Catalans on Friday night.

It must be noted that it was a rarity the Bulls drew a five-figure crowd in their last couple of years in Super League. Their only attendance higher than this one in 2014, their previous season in the top-flight, came against Leeds and was only just bigger at 10,106.

Leeds Rhinos 46-14 York Knights: 15,232

Leeds’ home opener saw them dispatch Super League new boys York pretty comfortably on Friday night, and it was watched by a crowd matching the Rhinos’ average of 2025.

A tip of the hat to the Knights, whose strong away following helped to ensure that would be the case. The bright lights of Las Vegas now await for Leeds.

St Helens 20-18 Leigh Leopards: 13,203

Just over 13,000 watched Paul Rowley’s first home game in charge of Saints on Friday night, and most there ended the evening pleased with the result.

The Red V only drew a home crowd higher than this on two occasions in 2025, and one of those came in the derby against Wigan back in September, so a positive number for them, all things considered.

Toulouse Olympique 24-12 Castleford Tigers: 5,176

Toulouse’s first home game back in Super League didn’t disappoint as they beat Castleford to make it two wins from two, and over 5,000 watched it live at the Stade Ernest-Wallon on Saturday evening.

5,238 watched their first home game of 2022 against Huddersfield, so this wasn’t quite as high, but it does just about beat the average across the whole of that campaign. It’s also worth noting that just 3,326 watched Olympique’s home game against Castleford in June 2022, so if you’re making a comparison based on opponent, progress has been made there.

Wigan Warriors 34-6 Hull FC: 16,620

Wigan got the job done with ease against a subpar Hull FC on Saturday night, and over 16,000 were at The Brick Community Stadium to see it.

That figure is nowhere near the highest the Warriors have got in recent years, and no doubt will get in 2026, but when you compare this crowd to the one of 14,427 that watched the same fixture back in July, it’s not bad!

Huddersfield Giants 16-18 Wakefield Trinity: 6,453

It wasn’t to be for Huddersfield where the result was concerned on Sunday afternoon as Wakefield edged a tight contest, but the Giants drew a great crowd, and their biggest since a home opener against St Helens in February 2024.

6,812 watched that game, so this one wasn’t quite as high an attendance, but it’s still a good one! The key now is for Huddersfield to retain as many of those as they can throughout the year.