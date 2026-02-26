Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has admitted that captain Ash Handley is on course to make his first Super League appearance of the season in Las Vegas this weekend.

Handley has been struggling with a groin problem which has so far prevented him from being able to feature for Leeds in their opening three competitive matches of 2026.

But he travelled to Vegas with the Rhinos squad over the weekend, and Arthur has now confirmed that he has come through their early training sessions unscathed – handing Leeds a potentially significant injury boost as they prepare to face world champions Hull KR at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday evening.

“He trained yesterday and got through everything,” Arthur revealed in his pre-match media conference.

“I’ve just been looking at his GPS data from the session and he did more than everyone else in that session – so he’s pushed himself to make sure he can do his job.

“As long as he pulls up okay this morning, which I’m sure he will, then he will be good to go.”

That would likely mean Chris Hankinson drops out of the Leeds 17 and will have to watch the historic clash from the sidelines. And Arthur admitted he has had some difficult moments in recent days not only deciding which Rhinos players to leave out for Saturday’s game, but which to leave at home altogether after only taking 21 players to Vegas.

“It’s been extremely tough,” he said.

“Especially when our performance guys did a good job to get the whole squad ready for the trip. I had to make some tough choices there and some tough choices about who the actual 17 will be.

“I’ve had to narrow it down to 21 to come here, but then who plays in the 17 too. That’s been very tough.”