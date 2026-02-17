Castleford Tigers suffer critical injury blow as star recruit ruled out of 2026 campaign

Castleford Tigers full-back Blake Taaffe will miss the rest of the 2026 season through injury, after rupturing his ACL in their defeat to Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

The ex-NRL man was touted as one of Castleford’s key men this season following his move from the Canterbury Bulldogs, but will play no further part in their campaign.

Taaffe was seen limping towards the backend of their 26-16 loss at the weekend, and was also sporting heavy strapping on his knee in the second-half.

Blake Taaffe set to miss 2026 season as Castleford Tigers issue injury update

Commenting on the injury, Castleford director of rugby, Chris Chester, said: “We are heartbroken for Blake. He’s a player who we brought here because we know what he can offer on the field but what he has brought to the squad has been beyond anything we had imagined.

He is an incredibly popular member of the squad and a pleasure to be around. Now, we have to put the disappointment and sadness to one side and support Blake through his rehab so we can have him back and raring to go for 2027.”

Tigers head coach, Ryan Carr, added: “ I’m absolutely devastated for Blake. He has been a pivotal force behind the culture we are trying to build here at the club. To know he finished the game with a torn ACL is a testament to how tough he is and how much care his has for his team mates and his club.

His team first personality is what we admire about him and he will be continue to be an integral part of our team off the field. His teammates love playing with him, we’re all shattered for him.

“All we can do, is control what’s next and make sure we get Blake back to his flying best for the start of next season.”

His injury now leaves the Fords in a pickle at full-back, with previous incumbent Tex Hoy leaving the club this off-season, but young ball-players Fletcher Rooney and Jensen Windley could be drafted into the starting side as a result.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

Hull KR name World Club Challenge 17 as major Dean Hadley decision made

St Helens’ worst Jack Welsby fears realised as lengthy lay-off confirmed

Featherstone Rovers’ eye-watering debts revealed including RFL loan questions

Watch now! Love Rugby League launches all-new video podcast for 2026 season