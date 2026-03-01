Round of the new Super league was certainly an historic one – with some unforgettable results that will live long in the memory.

The competition has made huge strides in terms of competitive games in recent years but this weekend, we saw a couple of big wins for the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors.

And it’s perhaps no surprise that both those sides dominate the latest Team of the Week!

We know there are some Super League coaches who read – and critique – our selections, so we hope we’ve got them right this week!

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

We did promise there were some tough decisions this week – and that’s true in our first pick this time around! Warrington’s Cai Taylor-Wray and Leeds’ Lachie Miller are two in particular we could have gone with.

But ultimately, it was yet another superstar display from Wigan’s number one that earned him inclusion for what we’re sure will not be the last time this season. He was sensational in their win over Leigh on Thursday.

2. Ethan Ryan (Bradford Bulls)

The Bulls winger was brilliant on Sunday in Bradford’s win over Toulouse. He scored a sensational hat-trick which included some stunning finishes, but also brought plenty of effort and energy to their carries and yardage.

3. Albert Hopoate (Warrington Wolves)

Warrington’s recruitment has caught the eye so far in 2026, and chief among them is centre Hopoate, who is settling into Super League very nicely indeed.

4. Waqa Blake (Bradford Bulls)

It’s been some return to Super League for the former St Helens centre, who has been among the best players for Bradford since they came back into the top flight. Blake claimed another brilliant try on Sunday against Toulouse to take his tally to four for the season so far – only one man has more..

5. Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos)

..and that man is Maika Sivo! While there are some tricky decisions this week, one which is very straightforward is the Leeds Rhinos powerhouse taking one of the two wing spots after a performance for the ages against Hull KR in Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

6. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Into the halves, and again, there are some tough decisions here. A couple of clubs could argue both their pivots deserve to be in – and one of those is Leeds Rhinos. But as sensational as Brodie Croft was, Connor was at the heart of everything the Rhinos did well, so he just makes the cut.

7. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Just like at Leeds, both Wigan Warriors halves stood a chance of being selected. But it was Smith that caught our eye in the win over Leigh Leopards with a real display of leadership and control to lay the platform for Matt Peet’s superstars to do the business. He’s maturing into a brilliant number seven.

8. Cooper Jenkins (Leeds Rhinos)

Jenkins has become a cornerstone of Leeds Rhinos’ pack since joining the club, and he underlined his importance to Brad Arthur’s side with another stunning display on Saturday. It was capped off with two late tries but the Aussie forward was sensational long before that.

9. Daryl Clark (St Helens)

Another tough choice at hooker. Castleford’s Ash Golding could have had a say, as could Leeds’ Danny Levi. But on a milestone night for one of Super League’s great modern era hookers, we’ve gone with St Helens star Clark, who scored twice in the win over Catalans Dragons.

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

Thompson’s numbers were astonishing in the win over Leigh Leopards. He topped the charts in terms of metres made across the whole game, with an average gain of over 11 metres per carry. He only missed one tackle too across the night, and underlined why he is still one of the standout props in the game.

11. Kallum Watkins (Leeds Rhinos)

His performances so often go under the radar – but not on Saturday night. Watkins was absolutely incredible for the Rhinos as they dismantled the world champions in Las Vegas.

12. Josh Griffin (York Knights)

The former Wakefield veteran already looks like he will be crucial for York in 2026 – as his performance at Hull underlined on Friday night as he topped the tackle charts and carried the ball more than almost every other Knights player. He was magnificent against another of his former clubs.

13. Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves)

We finish with Warrington stalwart Currie, who was one of the very best players for the Wire on Saturday evening as they made it two from two with a win over Wakefield Trinity. Currie is flourishing in the 13 shirt for the Wolves so far this season.