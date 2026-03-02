The Super League showdown between reigning champions Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos in Las Vegas over the weekend set an all-time broadcast figure record in Australia, it has emerged.

The Rhinos produced one of their great performances in recent seasons to dismantle the newly-crowned world champions and win 58-6 at Allegiant Stadium, with Leeds winger Maika Sivo stealing the spotlight with four brilliant tries.

That game was the first of three to take place over the course of the weekend, with a double-header launching the NRL season later on Saturday evening.

And all three games have returned impressive viewing figures in Australia – with Sky Sports figures likely to show a similar trend for the game between the Rhinos and the Robins.

The NRL confirmed on Monday that the Super League game at Allegiant Stadium was the most watched game from the competition ever seen on the Fox network. Exact viewing figures have not been disclosed, but no other Super League game has attracted more viewers on Foxtel.

It perhaps further underlines how there is value in Super League for the NRL. Talks between the two competitions are continuing over a deal, though the NRL remain keen on having authoritative control – something which could prove a sticking point given the order of supremacy that is in place in the British game.

An impressive 2.1million fans tuned in from Australia, representing a year-on-year increase of 7 per cent. The match between the Knights and the Cowboys was the most watched Fox-exclusive fixture featuring either side ever.

And the clash between the Bulldogs and the Dragons was the number one watched fixture between the teams in NRL history.

