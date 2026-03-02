Whitehaven coach Anthony Murray has announced he is resigning from the club – just hours on from their first win of the new Championship season.

Murray took charge of Haven at the end of the 2024 campaign and was head coach throughout the whole of last season. He signed a three-year deal in October 2024 but he has now confirmed he is leaving with immediate effect.

Murray guided Haven to a brilliant 20-0 victory over Rochdale on Sunday afternoon to get Haven up and running for the new Championship season – but they are now looking for a new head coach after he confirmed that work commitments outside of rugby league are now his priority.

Murray said: “It is with massive regret I am resigning from my position as head coach at Whitehaven. I would like to place on record my sincere gratitude for the opportunity and support I have received since my appointment.

“It has been a privilege to work with the players, staff, and supporters of this great club. However, due to the travel distance, my new role at work as Operations Manager, and the increased training demands required with the change in level of competition, this has had a significant impact on me mentally, physically, and emotionally.

“For these reasons, I feel I can no longer maintain the level of commitment required to fulfil the role of head coach to the standards the club deserves.

“I do wish to remain involved in the game closer to where I live and in a capacity with fewer responsibilities than a head coach, should such an opportunity arise.

“Once again, I want to emphasise how much I have valued the opportunity to help put Whitehaven back on the map and support the club in moving towards a more sustainable, locally focused recruitment model. It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my 14 years as a head coach.

“I leave with a heavy heart but must prioritise my health, family, and work commitments at this time. I wish Whitehaven every success for the future.”

Haven confirmed they are now taking applications for Murray’s successor on Monday morning and said: “The club would like to thank Anthony for his efforts during his time at Whitehaven, having joined during a significant period of transition, and we acknowledge the commitment he has shown throughout.

“To our supporters, sponsors and playing group, we can confirm that an interim coaching appointment will be announced within the next 24 hours (TBA) in preparation for Sunday’s Midlands fixture, while the Board and its advisors consider the club’s next steps.”