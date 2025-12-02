Jackson Hastings has revealed he is already open to staying at St Helens beyond the end of next season if things work out – saying a second season with the club would be his ‘first option’.

The former Man of Steel has agreed a return to Super League with the Saints after his time with Newcastle Knights came to an end. Hastings has frequently been linked with a switch back to England, and he will now reunite with Paul Rowley after the two worked together at Salford Red Devils.

Hastings has only signed a one-year deal at this stage with no extension for next year. But, speaking to Sky Sports, he revealed that he wants to prove to the Saints that he deserves a long-term deal and if it works out, he would be keen to remain at the club.

He said: “I don’t know, there was talk of doing an (extra year) option. But for me, the big message that I wanted to get across was, I’m not coming over just because I had to – I want to come and prove my worth.

“If I’m good enough to earn another contract at St Helens, that would be the first option to stay there. It’s a two-way street, I’ve got to earn that contract, but that contract has got to be there to sign. “My sole focus is on 2026, I know that’s a cliché, but it’s about playing the best footy I can and helping this club win as many trophies as we can.” Hastings revealed how the move came about – after a speculative text to Rowley which was initially intended as somewhat of a joke volunteering his services should they be required.

He said: “I messaged Paul Rowley when he got the job, I stayed in contact with him throughout the time he took over as Salford head coach.

“He did a lot for me in that year at Salford when he came in as an assistant, he was very hands on with me and was very good for my mentality towards the game. I always had the utmost respect for him.

“When he got the Saints job, it was almost a joke – but it wasn’t a joke – saying if you need me, I’m always here kind of thing.

“Then that progressed really quickly, and we had some internal conversations with people at St Helens – Mike Rush and Rowley in particular – and the way we managed to keep it in-house, showed a really good start to our relationship. They beat me in two Grand Finals, so I’m hoping I’m on the right side of the fortunes this year.”