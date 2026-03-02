12 Super League players charged including Hull KR duo and Leeds trio
12 Super League players have been charged with offences following Round 3 of the new domestic season – but nobody has been issued with a suspension.
The Match Review Panel have issued a lengthy charge sheet following the games in England and Las Vegas over the last few days – with five players from the clash between Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos at Allegiant Stadium being penalised.
That includes Hull KR duo Peta Hiku and Sauaso Sue, who have been handed Grade A charges that sees them issued with one penalty point.
Meanwhile, Maika Sivo’s late hit on Hiku in that game has earned him one penalty point for Grade A Late Contact on Passer. The Rhinos’ Danny Levi gets his first penalty point since returning to Super League for Grade A Head Contact – while Jarrod O’Connor gets the same punishment for the same charge.
Two Wigan players have been hit with dangerous contact charges, with Brad O’Neill landing a Grade A, and Junior Nsemba a Grade B. Neither have reached the threshold for a suspension.
Nor has Toulouse forward Joe Cator, despite being charged with THREE incidents in the same game against Bradford Bulls on Sunday afternoon. He has landed a total of five penalty points after two Grade A and one Grade B charges.
Ben Currie’s hit on Tyson Smoothy has seen him land a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge, with Huddersfield duo Jack Billingham and Chris Patolo landing Grade B punishments.
- Danny Levi (Leeds) – Grade A Head Contact: 1 penalty point
- Peta Hiku (Hull KR) – Grade A Head Contact: 1 penalty point
- Sauaso Sue (Hull KR) – Grade A Head Contact: 1 penalty point
- Maika Sivo (Leeds) – Grade A Head Contact: 1 penalty point
- Jarrod O’Connor (Leeds) – Grade A Head Contact: 1 penalty point
- Brad O’Neill (Wigan) – Grade A Dangerous Contact: 1 penalty point
- Junior Nsemba (Wigan) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: 3 penalty points
- Joe Cator (Toulouse) – Grade A Late Contact on Passer: 1 penalty point
- Joe Cator (Toulouse) – Grade B Strikes off ball: 3 penalty points
- Joe Cator (Toulouse) – Grade A Head Contact: 1 penalty point
- Anthony Marion (Toulouse) – Grade B Dangerous Contact: 3 penalty points
- Ben Currie (Warrington) – Grade B Head Contact: 3 penalty points
- Jack Billington (Huddersfield) – Grade B Late Contact on Passer: 3 penalty points
- Chris Patolo (Huddersfield) – Grade B Contrary Behaviour: 3 penalty points
