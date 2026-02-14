Jackson Hastings has taken to social media to explain the post-match incident that saw him consider climbing the advertising hoardings after St Helens’ defeat to Warrington Wolves.

Footage on Sky Sports following the game appeared to show the new Saints recruit in dialogue with someone in the crowd before considering stepping over the hoardings and into the stands.

It came after Saints lost 24-14 to Warrington Wolves after a disastrous first-half that saw them 18-0 down in what was Paul Rowley’s first Super League game in charge of the club.

In the absence of Matty Lees, Hastings was named captain of the side in what was his first game back in Super League after completing a move from Newcastle Knights. Hastings also took on kicking duties in general play and from the kicking tee.

After the incident, Hastings posted on his Instagram page to explain that his actions were a result of an incident near his young child.

He said: “As for the video of me at the end of the game, I’ll never let a grown man act like an absolute clown, say the stuff he did and act reckless around my baby especially over a game.

“Optics don’t look great but I’m a proud protective dad before a rugby play and her safety at all times is my only concern.

“His own fans got him kicked out in the end, so I appreciate them Warrington fans for doing the right thing.”

Hastings was sin binned for a late tackle in the build-up to Warrington’s last try in what was a disappointing return to the competition for the Man of Steel recipient, who has played in two Super League Grand Finals. Saints are back in action next week when they take on Leigh Leopards, who beat Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.