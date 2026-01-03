There are dozens of new signings settling into life at their new clubs ahead of the 2026 Super League season – and some of them arrive at their new homes with some significant pressure.

While a handful of signings are fairly low-key and will not garner much attention, some players will have lots of eyeballs on their early-season performances as they look to inspire their teams to a fast start.

Here are the seven we think have the biggest pressure on them..

Andy Ackers

There is a lot of youth and inexperience in Bradford’s squad upon their return to Super League in 2026, particularly when it comes to games played in the top flight. That makes their senior recruits much more important – and Ackers is arguably at the top of that list.

After failing to secure regular game-time under Brad Arthur at Leeds in 2025, he’ll be keen to show that he can lead the Bulls around the park from dummy-half and rediscover the form that made him an England international.

Blake Taaffe

There will be a lot of eyes on Castleford to see how they fare after a winter overhaul that will see basically a new-look 17 take to the field under Ryan Carr in 2026.

And of all their new signings, it’s former Canterbury star Taaffe who looks to be the one that has a lot of responsibility and pressure on his shoulders.

David Klemmer

Replacing Morgan Knowles is a tricky ask – but it looks like that is what will be expected of veteran forward Klemmer after his switch to Super League from the Dragons. That alone brings plenty of pressure.

Tyson Smoothy

If you arrive in Super League having just won an NRL Grand Final, the chances are that the expectations will be pretty high around your performances – and that’s exactly the situation Tyson Smoothy finds himself in.

He was excellent for Brisbane Broncos last year but will take a much more senior, leading role in Wakefield’s team in 2026. Can he showcase the form that helped him become a part of a Premiership-winning side? Trinity fans will expect.

Jake Arthur

2025 was a positive season on a variety of fronts for Hull FC, but their recruitment underlines how the Black and Whites have no intention of standing still and are keen to push on again.

Few signings underline that more than the arrival of Arthur, who will link up with Aidan Sezer in the halves and have plenty of eyeballs on him.

Paul Vaughan

York have done a real mix in terms of recruitment, but their marquee, headline arrival is undoubtedly the capture of former Warrington Wolves forward Vaughan.

He was still pretty great for the Wire last year despite a dismal season for them, and him entering the final few seasons of his career. At York, the expectations will be different team-wise, but the pressure will be on the prop’s shoulders to lead a new-look Knights in such an historic campaign.

Jackson Hastings

Probably the name at the top of the list, for multiple reasons. Hastings arrives with a reputation of having delivered last time he was in Super League, having won the Man of Steel award and excelled at Wigan. He also comes from the NRL with a point to prove after a difficult end to his time with Newcastle.

But he’ll also spearhead a new St Helens side under Paul Rowley that will be desperate to start fast. All eyes will be on the former Great Britain international.