Super League legend James Graham has reiterated that the NRL needs ‘complete control’ of the British game if any possible investment into the competition is to succeed.

Graham is one of several players with experience of both premiere competitions who has spoken out after it emerged talks between the NRL and Super League were continuing, with a view to a possible deal to allow the Australians to invest into the European market.

But Graham, speaking on Triple M, insisted that any deal has to be done in a way that allows the NRL and the likes of Peter V’landys to have full autonomy on the direction of the sport in the northern hemisphere. Furthermore, he said Super League has been ‘governed by self-interest’ for too long.

He said: “In terms of, Luke (Keary) said it perfectly, in terms of the administration of the game over there, for too long, in my opinion, it’s been governed by self-interest.”

“If the NRL were to take over they’re going to need complete control, so you’re going to have some people who are going to make some selfless decisions for the better of the game,” he added.

Graham also then suggested one possible idea for better promotion for Super League would be more TV shows like are commonplace in Australia discussing the action on and off the field.

The NRL has a plethora of shows across multiple networks, and Graham insisted more midweek shows is the ‘low-hanging fruit’ for the game to address first, with the Australians likely to make it a priority if they strike up a deal.

Graham said: “The low-hanging fruit is in and around how the game is packaged up to the audience; there is no midweek shows on any of the terrestrial networks or on Sky television.

“If we think about what 100% Footy, NRL 360, the new show on Seven you’re going to be a part of Luke [Keary], that’s all part of the game and growing the game, and talking and debating and being passionate about what we see on a weekend.

“They don’t have any of that. Where in Australia it’s everywhere, the game is spoken about – they don’t have that, they need to have something like that. It’s also what they want the game to look like.”