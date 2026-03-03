Zac Lomax saga reaches conclusion after legal battle comes to an end

The ongoing Zac Lomax saga has finally reached a conclusion, with the former Parramatta Eels winger now unable to return to the NRL until at least the 2028 season.

This order, issued by the New South Wales Supreme Court, brings an end to the messy fall-out from Lomax’s initial release from the Eels at the end of 2025. He was initially set to join rebel rugby union competition R360, but with that competition delayed until 2028, Lomax was forced to look elsewhere.

He was then touted to make the move to Melbourne Storm, with the back-to-back Grand Finalists reportedly offering him a contract for the 2026 season back in December, but this latest ruling will now keep him out of the NRL for the next two seasons – unless the Eels give written consent for him to return to the competition.

As part of the settlement, Melbourne also consented to cover $250,000 towards Parramatta’s legal costs.

Commenting, Parramatta Eels chairman, Matthew Beach, said: “The legal case was never about preventing Zac from returning to the NRL. It was about ensuring that the terms of Zac’s release, which Zac agreed to after seeking legal advice, were adhered to. As I have said before, contracts are an important part of the NRL as they are for every member of the community.”

“The consent order made by the Court order confirms that the restraint that Zac agreed to when he signed the Deed of Release will have legal effect. A key term of the restraint was the requirement to obtain the written consent of the Eels before Zac could sign with another NRL club.”

“We would like to thank our legal team led by Arthur Moses SC, Liam Meahger and the team at Workplace Law for their guidance and advice throughout this process.”

“We were always willing to consider a deal that would strengthen our football program. After trying for over two months, we were unable to reach an agreement with the Storm. We believe that Zac is a good young man and we are willing to work with him and his agent, in an open and transparent manner, to explore ways that we can reach an agreement where Zac can return to the NRL.

“While this period has presented some unique challenges, we felt strongly about standing up for what we believed to be right, and we appreciate the passion, unity and alignment we have seen from our members, fans, sponsors and everyone within the Club.”

Melbourne Storm Chairman, Matt Tripp added: “We are disappointed for Zac and for the game of rugby league. Zac is a star player and quality person who will now remain on the sidelines until 2028.

“We hope to see Zac return to the NRL in the coming years and haven’t ruled out the prospect of Zac playing for the Melbourne Storm in the future.

“The way Zac has handled himself through this elongated process has been incredible and we wish him every success in whatever he decides to do in the coming years.”

This move also opens the door for a switch to rugby union, with Lomax previously meeting with Super Rugby Pacific side Western Force following the R360 delay, which will put the Wallabies on high alert ahead of the 2027 World Cup as well.

