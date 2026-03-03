Wigan Warriors suffer crucial Jai Field setback as star man undergoes surgery

Wigan Warriors will be without star full-back Jai Field for at least four weeks, with the Australian going to hospital with appendicitis.

Field has started the 2026 season in red-hot form, scoring five tries in his first three Super League outings, but will now spend some time on the sidelines after having surgery yesterday (Monday, 2nd March).

This will come as unwelcome news to head coach Matt Peet, who is also without star centre Jake Wardle for the next three months through a knee injury.

Jai Field set for spell on sidelines after appendicitis scare

In a statement, Wigan said: “Wigan Warriors can report that fullback Jai Field was admitted to hospital yesterday and was diagnosed with appendicitis.

“The 28-year-old underwent surgery yesterday afternoon and is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks.

“We are confident that Jai will make a full and speedy recovery and our thoughts and best wishes are with him at this time.

More to follow…