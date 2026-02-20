York Knight suffered their first loss of the season as they were well-beaten by Leeds Rhinos, but they did it without their star performer from the week before.

Ata Hingano was the matchwinner in their memorable win over Hull KR last week, kicking the drop goal that secured a spectacular start to life in Super League.

But he was the notable absentee when their side was named for the trip to Headingley, with Nikau Williams partnering Liam Harris in the halves.

Thankfully for the Knights, the absence was more precautionary.

“He had a tight calf after the game,” head coach Mark Applegarth said. “He was 50/50 and with it being this early in the season we didn’t want to risk it as he’s a big player for us.

“They (Hingano and Jesse Dee) should be there or thereabouts for next week, but as I said, fair play to Leeds Rhinos tonight, I thought they were excellent.”

Williams was selected ahead of Danny Richardson in the halves, with the former St Helens, Castleford and Hull KR halfback yet to be picked in their first two games.

“It was a pretty tough call if I’m honest with you,” Applegarth explained. “We’ve been going with either Liam or Nikau or Ata and Danny. We ended up going with that, I felt it was the right call this week but Danny has been training really well and will be in contention next week.”

On the performance, Applegarth admitted his side were taught a lesson by the Rhinos, despite the scores being level closing in on the half hour mark.

“I thought Leeds were excellent,” he said. “I thought we got served a bit of a lesson if I’m perfectly blunt. We started well in the game, but two quick tries hurt us. Leeds Rhinos are one of the best if not the best, teams on the front foot like that. Se started chasing the game, came up with some lack of composure and when you get in that vicious cycle, it’s very difficult to swing back momentum. We got taught a lesson in that sense.”