Leigh Leopards star Bailey Hodgson has managed to avoid a serious injury to his knee that could have ended his season prematurely: but he will still be missing for the next two months.

Hodgson left the field during the closing stages of Leigh’s comprehensive defeat at Wigan Warriors last Thursday after going down without being tackled.

That sparked immediate fears that Hodgson could become the latest Super League fullback to suffer a season-ending ACL injury to his knee, with Hodgson visibly upset as he left the field at the Brick Community Stadium.

But, speaking to the media on Tuesday lunchtime, Lam insisted that the worst fears had been avoided.

“There’s some positive news which we’re very grateful for and whilst it’s still long-term, it’s not as bad as first thought,” he said.

However, they will still be without Hodgson for the next eight weeks at least, meaning that the Leopards are in somewhat of a fullback crisis for the foreseeable future.

Lam explained: “He’s got a grade two tear on his PCL so that will be up to eight weeks out plus, so we’re looking at two months for that.

“He’s in good spirits, he’s in a good place, he’s out working as we speak and ripping in.”

With David Armstrong still out and a number of weeks away from being fully fit following his own serious knee injury, it leaves Lam with a tricky dilemma for this Friday’s game against Catalans Dragons.

Gareth O’Brien will be the likely leading contender to take over at fullback, with Adam Cook and Lachlan Lam set to continue in the halves against the Dragons.

And while Hodgson will be missing for at least the next two months, there is good news in that the talented fullback will be seen again in 2026, ending any fears of a premature end to his season.

There is further bad news for Leigh with star prop Joe Ofahengaue out for at least a month with a calf tear, while Matt Davis will also miss the Catalans game with a HIA.

Centre Umyla Hanley is also still another month away from returning after scans confirmed he still has a serious injury to his shoulder.

“Joe Ofahengaue has a grade two calf tear so that will be five weeks with that one,” Lam said. “Matt Davis got hit in the head and misses this week. We have to keep an eye on him.

“Davey Armstrong is four weeks away and Umyla Hanley is still four weeks away. We have had extra scans on him earlier this week and there is fracture in his scapula.”

Meanwhile, hooker Edwin Ipape is set to miss a month of action too.