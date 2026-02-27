Leigh Leopards suffered their heaviest defeat since returning to Super League on Thursday night at the hands of their fiercest rivals: and it ranks as one of their worst losses against Wigan Warriors EVER.

Adrian Lam’s side were hammered in almost every aspect at The Brick Community Stadium, ultimately losing 54-0 on a night that could prove to be costly on multiple fronts.

With worrying-looking injuries to the likes of Joe Ofahengaue and Bailey Hodgson, this could yet be a night that has huge ramifications for the Leopards’ season moving forwards.

It was also Lam’s worst defeat as a head coach, and the Leopards’ worst loss in any competition for five seasons.

But in the 200-plus times Leigh and Wigan have faced one another in all competitions dating back to the very inception of rugby league, it is also one of their heaviest beatings at the hands of their rivals.

In fact, only once before have Leigh been beaten by a bigger margin than the 54 points that ultimately was between the two sides on Thursday evening.

That came in fairly recent history too; 21 years ago, to be exact – in March 2005 when current Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski scored a hat-trick and Brett Dallas scored twice in a 62-6 win over a Leigh side then known as the Centurions.

That was Leigh’s first season in Super League, a year in which they were promptly relegated back to the Championship – and it is a very different Leopards side who line up these days, with very different expectations.

This is actually only the second time in history there has been a winning margin of more than 50 points between the two teams. On two previous occasions, in 1993 and 2013, Wigan defeated Leigh by exactly a half-century.

So it was a night for the record books – for all the wrong reasons for the Leopards, sadly.

Biggest winning margins between Wigan and Leigh all-time

56 points – Wigan 62-6 Leigh (2005) 54 points – Wigan 54-0 Leigh (2026) 50 points – Wigan 60-10 Leigh (2013) 50 points – Wigan 50-0 Leigh (1993) 45 points – Wigan 45-0 Leigh (1940) 44 points – Wigan 44-0 Leigh (1935) 44 points – Wigan 50-6 Leigh (2021) 43 points – Wigan 52-9 Leigh (1924) 41 points – Wigan 51-10 Leigh (1937) 40 points – Wigan 40-0 Leigh (1977)

All data supplied by Rugby League Project.