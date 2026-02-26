Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam admits Bailey Hodgson may have ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) late on in a costly 54-0 thumping at Wigan Warriors.

Young gun Hodgson was forced off with just a minute remaining on the clock at The Brick Community Stadium on Thursday night, and was in tears as he left the field.

The full-back had gone down without any challenge on him, and team-mate Owen Trout consoled him as he departed.

By that point, the Leopards had already lost both Joe Ofahengaue and Matt Davis to injury, left with a two-man interchange bench comprising of Robbie Mulhern and veteran utility back Gareth O’Brien moments into the second half.

‘We’ll know a bit more over the next 72 hours, it’s probably PCL or ACL’

Front-rower Ofahengaue left the action seven minutes in with a lower limb issue, while utility Davis appeared to have been concussed 40 seconds after the restart.

Providing an update post-match, Lam detailed: “(Losing) Ofahengaue early on in the game wasn’t ideal because we were short of a middle anyway.

“That complicated things and I had to play our middles for big minutes which gassed them out a fair bit. He’s done his calf, felt a pop, so that could be anywhere between four-and-eight weeks.

“Matt Davis got the kick to the head, which is unfortunate, you don’t see many of those. He was out cold and he’ll miss next week. But he’s in good spirits, even with a broken nose possibly there.

“The difficult one to swallow is Bailey Hodgson. There’s no one in front of him, no change of direction or anything like that, and he said he felt a pop in his knee. It’s not a good sign at all, we fear the worst, but we’ll wait and see how that turns out.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, he added: “We’ll know a bit more over the next 72 hours, it’s probably PCL (Posterior Cruciate Ligament) or ACL there. Fingers crossed it’s not, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

Elsewhere, Leigh began the evening without star hooker Edwin Ipape and prop Aaron Pene. Papua New Guinean Ipape has struggled with a knee injury throughout this week, while Pene is yet to be seen in 2026.

With a home game against Catalans Dragons to come next week, Lam said: “Edwin and (Aaron) Pene are both still going to be out next week.

“The positive is that Davey Armstrong is back out running on the field at full stretch. He’s still got a little bit to go, but he’s going to be needed sooner rather than later.”