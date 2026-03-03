Halifax Panthers will host London Broncos this Sunday after the RFL granted membership to a new consortium that have taken control of rugby league in the town.

Board meetings on Tuesday morning finally ratified a decision that had been weeks in the making. Local businessman Martyn Buchan has led negotiations and will be centrally involved in the new-look Panthers.

It means rugby league can continue in the West Yorkshire town after weeks of uncertainty, with the Broncos heading north to Halifax on Sunday for what will be a day of celebration at The Shay.

However, Fax will resume with a 12-point deduction per the governing body’s sporting rules. It means that, after their one win so far this season, they drop to the bottom of the Championship table on -10.

But they hope to remain in a position to fulfil fixtures against Sheffield and Barrow which ere unable to take place after the old Panthers were liquidated last month.

RFL interim CEO Abi Ekoku said: “The Rugby Football League is delighted to welcome Halifax back into the 2026 Betfred Championship.

“We understand the trauma to players, staff and fans in recent weeks; but remained hopeful that the club would have a chance of survival. That has proved to be the case, primarily down to an exceptional community, corporate and political effort.

“We wish them well for the rest of the competition and will continue to support them in that endeavour.”

Buchan, a lifelong Halifax fan, said: “It’s a great relief that Halifax Panthers will participate in 2026 to continue their 153-year membership of the Rugby Football League.

“Thanks to all the invested staff, sponsors, the governing body and the Calderdale Council who have helped make it possible for this to happen.

“The RFL has been really supportive in getting us to this stage and now, over this next period of time, we’ll be focusing on simplifying our model and doing more in the community for the good of rugby league in Halifax.”