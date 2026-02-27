Halifax Panthers have been given permission to return to the Championship in 2026 – with all the signs pointing towards their game against London Broncos next Sunday being on.

The rugby league world was sent into shock earlier this month when it emerged the Panthers had been ordered into liquidation by the courts after a winding-up petition filed by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

That left Fax facing an uncertain future on the field, with the prospect of them potentially not being able to return to the Championship until 2027 as a frantic search for a new ownership group began.

The Panthers tried to transfer their playing licence to a holding company that had already been registered but that was rejected by the RFL. It was then made clear that if they did not return to the field by Sunday March 8, when they were due to host London Broncos at The Shay, they would have to wait until next year.

Games against Sheffield and Barrow – the latter of which was due to take place this weekend – have already been called off but Love Rugby League has been told there is now full optimism the London game will take place.

New owners led by local businessman Martyn Buchan – who was on the board of directors at the Panthers before their demise – have submitted all the relevant details to the Rugby Football League, and are hopeful of an approval of a playing licence to the new company.

Sources at the Rugby Football League have indicated to Love Rugby League that there are still some hurdles for the new-co to jump through in order to get ratification, but all signs are now pointing towards a Panthers side being back on the field next Sunday. Final logistics are being put in place as of Friday afternoon.

The new company has been registered to Companies House under the name ‘Fax Forge’ – with local businessman and former Siddal player Chris Brooke among the new directors. As has been reported elsewhere, Buchan is the man at the forefront of the consortium and is handling all negotiations with the governing body. He is also a registered director.

Attention will then almost immediately turn towards putting a squad out in the London game next Sunday. Halifax currently have 14 players from their 2026 squad who have not committed elsewhere, with an exodus since their liquidation.

That means they would have to recruit or borrow players from other clubs to be able to get on the field at The Shay next weekend. They are hopeful the likes of Myles Lawford would be able to return on loan.