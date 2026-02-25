Experienced Championship outfit forward Ronan Dixon has penned a deal until the end of the season with Batley Bulldogs following Halifax Panthers’ liquidation.

Dixon – who will turn 29 in July – had been with Halifax since the beginning of the 2025 campaign, and played in one game for the Panthers this term.

That sole appearance came earlier this month off the bench against Goole Vikings in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup, with that the last game Fax played before entering compulsory liquidation amid a plethora of financial issues.

The Front-rower has now landed himself a new home for the remainder of 2026 in the shape of Batley.

Dixon began his career with York and also donned a shirt for Dewsbury Rams before linking up with Halifax.

With an appearance in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley added to his CV back in 2021 during his time with York, Dixon has clocked up a total of 158 senior appearances across all competitions, scoring 24 tries in the process alongside kicking two goals.

Batley announced his arrival via social media earlier this week, writing: “​We are delighted to welcome forward Ronan Dixon to the club for the remainder of the season!

“Ronan adds vital experience and grit to our front row. Welcome to the club, Ronan!”

Linking up with James Ford’s side ahead of Batley’s home game against Swinton Lions this weekend, the 28-year-old could make his debut in that clash at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

The Bulldogs won their first competitive game of 2026 against community club Hunslet ARLFC in the Second Round of the Challenge Cup last month, but have since lost four games on the spin across all competitions.

That run includes all three of their Championship games so far this term, with the most recent of those being a 30-12 loss away at Midlands Hurricanes last weekend.