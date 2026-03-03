Ex-Castleford Tigers man Judah Rimbu to face Super League icon in debut for new club

Papua New Guinea ace Judah Rimbu and former Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell will go head-to-head this weekend, when the Brisbane Tigers take on Western Clydesdales.

Both hookers joined their respective new sides this off-season, and have been named in the starting 13s for the season opener at the Toowoomba Sports Ground this Sunday (8th, March).

Judah Rimbu to make debut for new side after PNG Hunters exit as Matt Parcel makes rugby league return

Rimbu, who made 10 appearances for Castleford Tigers in his brief stint in Super League, joined the Tigers from fellow QLD Cup side PNG Hunters, where he made 78 appearances across two spells between 2021 and 2025.

His form for the Port Moresby-based side also saw him called into the Kumuls squad, with Rimbu boasting six Test caps and a try for his nation.

Rimbu is also joined by fellow former Castleford man and PNG international Sylvester Namo at the Tigers this season.

Opposite man Parcell will also take to the field for the first time since joining his new employers this off-season, leading the side out as captain in the process.

Parcell initially retired from the professional game at the end of the 2024 season after the Robins’ Grand Final defeat to Wigan Warriors, but has since made a surprise return to the sport this season to take up a deal with the Clydesdales.

His move to the QLD Cup strugglers, who finished bottom in 2025 with just two wins from their 20 league fixtures, also sees him reunite with coaches Ben and Shane Walker, who he previously worked with during his stint at Ipswich Jets.

“When I finished in England. I was pretty happy. I was done,” Parcell said of his decision to come back to the sport. “A chat with Ben and Shane changed that, though.

“I owe them so much. I was 17 when I played for them at Ipswich Jets and I wouldn’t be a professional player if it was not for their support, their coaching and everything else they did for me.

“The opportunity to play for them one more time was too good to pass up.”

