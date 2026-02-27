Leigh coach’s brutally honest verdict on Wigan thrashing as major admission made

Leigh boss Adrian Lam described the Leopards’ 54-0 defeat at Wigan Warriors as their ‘worst performance in his time as coach’, providing a brutally honest assessment of a dire showing.

The Leopards were dominated from minute one to 80 at The Brick Community Stadium in Thursday night’s ‘Battle of the Borough’.

Lam – who joined Leigh following his exit from neighbours Wigan – has been in charge since the beginning of the 2022 campaign, and the defeat is the heaviest he has experienced in a little over four seasons.

‘We’ve got a lot of work to do as a group, there’s a lot of new faces in key positions we need to work hard on’

No excuses were made by the Papua New Guinean in his post-match press conference, with that Leigh’s second defeat on the spin having also been beaten 20-18 at St Helens last weekend.

Lam said: “I just want to go home, wake up and start next week as soon as possible.

“We were very poor and they were very, very good.

“They’re playing Grand Final rugby in February, being beaten in the Grand Final last year has motivated them.

“You can’t take that away from Wigan, I think they’d have beaten anyone on tonight’s performance. We were very poor and they were great.

“I think they had 40-odd sets to our 20, it was just a nightmare the way it’s unfolded.

“I’m not going to point the finger, it’s Round 3.

“But we’ve got a lot of work to do as a group, there’s a lot of new faces in key positions we need to work hard on.”

‘There was a lot of softness about us, that’s probably our worst performance in my time as coach of the club’

Despite winning their Super League opener at home against Leeds Rhinos, it’s now just one win from their opening three games for Leigh, who host Catalans Dragons next week before welcoming Hull FC in the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup.

The defeat at Wigan also came at plenty of cost where injuries are concerned, and Lam is facing a re-jig ahead of that game against Catalans.

Lam added: “I’m going to give them an opportunity to respond and hold all of them accountable, it’s not just one or two. They certainly haven’t played their best rugby tonight.

“There was a lot of softness about us, that’s probably our worst performance in my time as coach of the club.

“I’m aware of that and they’re aware of that, too. We’ll see how we respond.

“The focus is going to be on the team, just making sure that we get up for Catalans at home next week.

“We should have won last week against St Helens. If we’d done that, this would’ve been our first loss (of the year) tonight and then it’s a completely different beast.

“But there’s obviously some issues there, maybe a little bit of an attitude and complacency thing coming into it. Whatever it is, we’ve got to work hard to get back on track.”