Widnes Vikings’ upcoming 1895 Cup quarter-final against Newcastle Thunder will now be played at Wigan Warriors’ Robin Park Arena, the Championship side have confirmed.

The move to the Warriors’ training facilities comes with their current ground, the DCBL Stadium, being used for both planned events and ‘essential public address system installations’. According to reports, one of the events is a wedding fayre.

Robin Park also currently hosts Wigan’s Reserves and Academy fixtures.

Widnes Vikings forced into ground change for 1895 Cup clash

In a statement, Widnes said: “Widnes Vikings can confirm that the upcoming 1895 Cup quarter-final against Newcastle Thunder will now be played at Robin Park Arena, Wigan due to the DCBL Stadium being unavailable.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

“The stadium is currently undergoing essential public address system installations required to meet Martyn’s Law compliance, alongside planned events. The DCBL Stadium’s unavailability was communicated to the RFL ahead of fixture scheduling in November.

“The club has worked closely with a number of local clubs in an effort to stage the fixture as close to Widnes as possible, and we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to those clubs – Widnes RUFC, Runcorn Linnets, Warrington Wolves, Warrington Town FC, Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors, Newcastle Thunder – and Halton Borough Council for the assistance and support they have provided throughout the process.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and thank supporters of both clubs for their understanding and continued support.

“The game will take place on Sunday 17 May, 2026, kick-off 3:00pm.

“Robin Park Arena has a capacity of 1,000, and supporters are advised to secure tickets early to avoid disappointment. This will be a TICKET ONLY EVENT, with all tickets needing to be purchased in advance.”

Tickets for the game can be bought via the Vikings’ website, here.

Elsewhere in the 1895 Cup, London Broncos will take on Doncaster, Rochdale Hornets face Goole Vikings and Oldham tackle Midlands Hurricanes.