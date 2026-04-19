London Broncos will have another home tie in the 1895 Cup after being draw to face another of the Championship pacesetters in Doncaster.

The Broncos were one of the teams through to the last eight of this year’s competition, which still has no venue locked in for the final later this summer.

And they are at home once again, this time against Richard Horne’s Dons in the last eight after hammering Keighley Cougars on Sunday afternoon.

Rochdale Hornets will host Goole Vikings, with Oldham facing Midlands Hurricanes after they secured a bye through to the latter stages. The other quarter-final sees Widnes Vikings play Newcastle Thunder.

1895 Cup round-up with London Broncos among 7 sides to book spot in Second Round

The Broncos were the biggest winners on Sunday in the remaining six fixtures as they hammered Keighley Cougars in the capital to progress. Goole Vikings, who had an excellent run in the Challenge Cup this year, are now also two wins away from a major final after hammering Whitehaven 40-10.

Oldham were in a thrilling game with Hunslet midway through the second half, with just six points in the scoreline – but they turned on the style in the final stages to run out convincing 72-24 victors over Hunslet.

Perhaps the big surprise was Rochdale, who stunned Sheffield Eagles 32-18. Doncaster were the first side to reach the last eight on Saturday afternoon as they beat Salford 64-0.

The ties will be played over the weekend of May 16 and 17.

1895 Cup quarter-final draw

London Broncos v Doncaster

Rochdale Hornets v Goole Vikings

Oldham v Midlands Hurricanes

Widnes Vikings v Newcastle Thunder

1895 Cup First Round results

Doncaster 64-0 Salford

North Wales Crusaders 0-48 Midlands Hurricanes*

Dewsbury Rams 10-50 Widnes Vikings

Goole Vikings 40-10 Whitehaven

London Broncos 62-6 Keighley Cougars

Newcastle Thunder 34-14 Batley Bulldogs

Oldham 72-24 Hunslet

Rochdale Hornets 32-18 Sheffield Eagles

* Crusaders failed to fulfil the fixture amid ongoing financial problems, with the RFL confirming on Sunday afternoon that they had officially forfeited the tie and Midlands had been awarded a 48-0 win as per Operational Rules.